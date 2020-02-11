Missionary residents were taken aback when it came to finding a new shelter for mental health and drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – There is a suggestion to build a new home very quickly for the homeless who need help with mental health and drug abuse.

On Monday evening, the Mission District neighbors packed into a basement for a community gathering that could create a new shelter for homeless people with mental health and drug abuse problems in just two months.

“I find it shocking that I hear about it today. For example, why the people in this neighborhood were not informed,” asked a woman whose children go to school in Buena Vista to Horace Mann Elementary, one block from the proposed sub-site ,

Last week the Mayor of London Breed and District 8 leader Rafael Mandelman announced their plans to rent an empty Salvation Army building on Valencia Street between 22nd and 23rd streets.

Supervisor Mandelman wants to give the Department of Health permission to lease the property for $ 404,000 a year, and says that the Tipping Point Community, a San Francisco nonprofit, is granting a $ 3 million grant to partially fund the expansion and project has provided.

The proposed 24-hour recreation center with 30 beds would be an extension of the

Hummingbird Place Behavioral Health Program at Zuckerberg San Francisco General, where 312 people asked for help between July 2018 and June 2019.

The program would be operated by nonprofit PRC / Baker Places.

“I have a loved one who has had a drug problem and has gone through this system and has had a very positive experience, so I think it will work,” said Lisa Picarile, who lives directly across from the potential shelter. “There are three or four different homeless people on this block. Those of us who see them every day can’t help them every day, something like that can help them.”

A few houses away from the Salvation Army building, the crepe house owner has a different perspective.

“Human feces almost twice a week, we also have some needles that we need to get rid of,” said Share Haddadin.

After 10 years on Valencia Street and with no slumps, Haddadin said his restaurant had broken out four times last year. He fears that the shelter will create more problems for its already difficult business.

“If you’re sorry, take them home,” said Haddadin.

Supervisor Mandelman says there is a reason for the accelerated schedule.

“We have to do 100 times to solve the problem in the city. We have to keep moving. I don’t think we can afford to spend 6 months on every 30 bed increment,” said Supervisor Mandelman ,

Supervisor Mandelman says it is possible that the shelter will open in April this year.

