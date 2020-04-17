Mission Institution personnel assessments good for COVID-19

MISSION (Information 1130) — As the COVID-19 outbreak carries on at the Mission Establishment, an personnel of the prison has now tested beneficial for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from the Union of Security & Justice Workers (USJE) confirmed by electronic mail it was a person of their members and not a correctional officer, nevertheless the exact situation was not specified. The USJE signifies rehabilitative, maintenance, foodstuff products and services, and services workers in federal prisons.

An employee at Mission Establishment – who’s NOT a correctional officer – has now examined constructive for #COVID19. Union of Protection & Justice Workforce (which signifies rehabilitative, routine maintenance, food stuff solutions, and services team in federal prisons) claims it is one of their customers.

— Monika Gul (@MonikaGul) April 18, 2020

Through Friday’s COVID-19 update, the province noted 63 scenarios of COVID-19 linked with the federal prison in Mission, with six individuals in clinic.

“Fraser Health and fitness officials proceed to operate with Correction Services Canada to deal with this outbreak,” suggests a release from Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Health and fitness Minister Adrian Dix.

An inmate died from what would seem to be COVID-19 linked troubles.

Quite a few correctional officers and dozens of inmates have tested optimistic at the prison so significantly prompting the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers to simply call for enhanced safety steps.

Mission Establishment has additional circumstances of the virus than any other federal jail in Canada.

There have been additional than 1,600 recorded COVID-19 situations in B.C.

– With information from Monika Gul