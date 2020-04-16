Mission inmate dies from apparent COVID-19 issues

Mission inmate dies from obvious COVID-19 difficulties – News 1130

by Mike Hall

Posted Apr 16, 2020 10:37 am PDT

MISSION (News 1130) — The inmate died at Abbotsford Regional Medical center as an clear outcome of difficulties similar to COVID-19, in accordance to the Correctional Assistance Canada. The coroner will critique the situation of the demise. If confirmed, it would be the 1st loss of life connected to COVID-19 among federally sentenced inmates.

