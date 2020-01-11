Loading...

As if Tom Cruise hadn’t risked his life enough to shoot the last six tranches, expect twice as many death-defying stunts as two other Mission: Impossible films.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are filmed in a row under the returning director Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the two previous spy films.

Expect more face masks, double crosses, and of course this legendary theme as the restart of the 1960s TV show continues.

Here you will find all the details for the next two impossible missions from Tom Cruise.

When will Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 appear in the cinema?

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 are rotating in a row and will be released on in the UK July 23, 2021 and August 5, 2022 respectively.

Who’s in the cast?

Tom Cruise is back in both films as a daring IMF agent, Ethan Hunt, and Rebecca Ferguson is returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust at least for Mission: Impossible 7.

The first major addition was Hayley Atwell, known as MCU’s Peggy Carter, who will play the female lead in both films.

McQuarrie has now also announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Pom Klementieff will be added to the franchise as a new Femme Fatale, while X-Men Nicholas Hoult has joined the team in an undisclosed role, who is said to be a villain.

Mischief: Accepts https://t.co/faRvtIL0QQ

– Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) November 19, 2019

The regular franchise guests Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Jeremy Renner have yet to be confirmed, but are probably also candidates. There are also rumors that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin will somehow return despite the (spoiler alarm!) Death in Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Shea Wigham will also play an unconfirmed role, as McQuarrie confirmed on Instagram.

What will happen in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8?

There is still a long way to go before publication, and details about the plot are rare.

One thing we can safely expect, however, are extreme stunts from Tom Cruise, who is likely to outdo his HALO jump and helicopter maneuvers from Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 “swallow the last three films,” director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire.

“I came up with the idea of ​​making two films and now I have to explain why they are two films.”

After the survival of the last film, it is quite possible that the recurring villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) will return as an antagonist.

Is there a trailer?

The film is still in pre-production. So keep your horses in check – expect a trailer that will appear in 2021.

Mission Impossible 7 will be released in the UK on July 23, 2021