Missing woman found dead after fire

(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – Natrona County Sheriff officials say a woman who was reported missing after a Natrona County fire was found and reportedly died.

District officials received the call on January 2 at 11:02 am. The call reported an explosion near the Rattlesnake Mountain Range on Dry Creek Road in Natrona County.

The fire is believed to have taken place on January 1. According to reports, a resident was stuck looking for help and was only able to contact the emergency services the next day

Sheriff officials say the structure was a living room cabin. The cause and events surrounding the fire are being investigated by Natrona County Fire and the NCSO.

At the time of the fire, two residents were at home. According to the investigators, a resident drove to call for help, and a resident who was originally reported missing is said to have been found and reportedly died.

The sheriff’s official has not identified the person, but believes that it is the female resident of the cabin.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.