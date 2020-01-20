Missing scammer in the London police trial in the local prison

A convicted scammer at the center of the dramatic and disputed trial of a London police officer has turned up again in London prison.

Darko Jovanovich, 38, claiming to be a doctor, concert pianist, diamond dealer, and trained assassin, faces more than 50 charges of violation, ranging from uninsured driving to stealing a Dollarama.

Jovanovich was convicted in 2014 of cheating Windsor residents while posing as a pediatric neurosurgeon.

In 2015 he appeared with a new name in London, where he became friends with Const. Achille Currado after the two met in Kijiji. This led to a two-year connection that ended with Currado convicted last fall for breach of trust and impediment to justice through what the judge called a “scammer.”

Jovanovich did not testify during the trial. He had fled the country with his mother, and the trial was told that Currado was a Holocaust survivor.

Currado, 49, disputes the prosecution in his case and claims that the London police have withheld nearly two dozen audio files that were not transferred as part of the Crown’s disclosure. A first hearing on the abuse of his application by his lawyer is planned for 3 February.

Jovanovich, meanwhile, recently appeared in court via video from the Elgin-Middlesex detention center, wore a traditional Jewish Keppel on his head and waved repeatedly at reporters.

His alleged infringements date from September 2018, with numerous infringements in October, November and December of that year and January, March and April in 2019, according to legal documents. Most costs are for violations of the Highway Traffic Act, with some costs for possession of stolen property, possession of other people’s driving licenses and theft, as well as costs under the Automobile Insurance Act.

Judicial documents indicate that he appeared for the crimes on May 28, 2019, and not again until December 23, when he was detained. Jovanovich is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

The Currado trial began in July 2019 and the court was told that Jovanovich had been summoned but had left the country.

It is not known where Jovanovich was arrested and which law enforcement agency arrested him.

Police spokesmen in London and the OPP confirmed that their troops did not arrest Jovanovich. The Canada Border Services Agency would neither confirm or deny whether its agents arrested him, citing privacy rules.

During his own trial, Currado admitted that he had provided information about criminals and police and was attempting to influence the release of a prisoner. But he testified that he was acting out of a conviction that Jovanovich and a high-profile Toronto lawyer helped crack a circle of corrupt police officers and criminals.

Jovanovich posed by text messages and at some points by telephone a woman as Toronto lawyer, Julianna Greenspan, who should lead the investigation. The real Greenspan had nothing to do with the case.

Under the leadership of the fake Greenspan, Currado gave Jovanovich about $ 450,000 of his own money for three years.

Currado testified that he believed the payments were needed to keep Jovanovich and his mother safe, and later vital to protect his own family from Jovanovich, who claimed to be a trained murderer for Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Ontario Justice Robert Rogerson did not buy the reasons for Currado, but acknowledged that the officer “became entangled in a comprehensive story of a scammer.”

The Windsor police said similar things about Jovanovich’s skills after he examined him there. Jovanovich pretended to be a neurosurgeon for children with privileges at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for two years.

In May 2014, he pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, two counts of assault and one count of possession of stolen property – with the rest of 22 allegations withdrawn.

Jovanovich tried to bail out the family of one $ 58,000 girl after investigating her and forging documents for an Detroit MRI, his trial heard.

He also cheated a man with chronic pain of $ 835 for medical marijuana document. And he took $ 6,500 from another man and claimed that he needed the money to send his father’s body back to Serbia for burial.

Jovanovich had also convinced a personal trainer that the trainer had leukemia, while he had dropped him off during 12 training sessions.

“He is very charismatic, he is very well trained in knowing exactly what he has to say and what to do,” police Windsor Sgt. Matthew D’Asti told the Windsor Star.

In the Jovanovich trial, Lloyd Dean court told the Windsor victims that they were not to blame for “heartbreaking” crimes.

“We, as people, trust more than we sometimes should.”