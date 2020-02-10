Missing person report leads police to plane crash at airport in Merritt

from The Canadian Press

Posted on February 10, 2020 1:16 PM PST

A man in his sixties was taken to the hospital after he was found on a plane that crashed at Merritt airport

The investigation into the surrounding factors is still being investigated

MERRITT (NEWS 1130) – According to police, one person was seriously injured in the crash of a small aircraft in the southern interior of British Columbia.

The RCMP says that an officer discovered the wreck of a single-seat aircraft on Merritt airport shortly after midnight on Monday.

The police say that a Merritt man in his sixties who was reported missing, was trapped.

Cpl. Jesse D’onaghey says the nameless victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is unknown.

The RCMP says it supports an investigation into Transportation Canada of the incident and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

{* loginWidget *}