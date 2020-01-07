Loading...

Missing person at risk of dementia, police say

Updated: 1:27 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

Reading police are asking the public to help find a missing person at risk on Tuesday. Mark McInerney, 57, has dementia, police said. He was last seen in the Village Street and Walkers Brook area shortly before noon. Police said he would wear jeans and a red shirt. McInerney is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. Anyone with information about their fate is asked to call the police at 781-944-1212.

