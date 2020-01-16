Missing mother talks about husband's attempt to run her over 2 years ago, says mandated nanny

A missing Connecticut woman told her nanny that her husband had attempted to hit her with his vehicle more than two years before he was charged with murdering the mother of five, according to new unsealed search warrants. In documents obtained by CNN on Wednesday, the couple’s nanny said that she heard a “commotion” outside the residence in June 2017. When she went down the aisle to check, she found Jennifer Dulos crying, she said. Dulos told the nanny that her husband, Fotis Dulos, had “just tried to knock her over with a vehicle,” say the warrants. Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May after dropping her children off at school at New Canaan, Connecticut. Last week – just over seven months after her disappearance – her husband was charged with murder, crime and kidnapping. His ex-girlfriend, as well as his former lawyer, are each facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder. Fotis Dulos denied having anything to do with the disappearance of his wife. No pleas were filed on the charges of murder and conspiracy. he chased her around the house and said she belonged to an asylum. In one incident, according to search warrants, the babysitter saw Fotis Dulos chasing his wife through the house in the summer of 2017 She rushed into a room, the nanny and one of the Dulos children were inside and slammed the door. She then leaned against the door as her husband tried to open it – before he realized there were other people in the room and seemed to calm down, according to the documents. Jennifer did not want to call the police because she was very afraid of her husband and he threatened to take the children permanently to Greece, “New Canaan agents wrote in the warrants. Und on the sceneOfficers received a report Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24 of last year, friends reported missing after she didn’t show up for meetings, and hadn’t heard from her for 10 hours. investigators arrived at her home, they saw blood stains on the garage floor, garbage cans and a car parked in the garage. It appears that someone tried to clean up the spatter on the concrete floor, New Canaan Police Department Searched The Area And Found A Chevy Suburban Registered For Jennifer Dulos Five Kilometers From The House, But She Was Not Found. Investigators Later Found Her Blood m diapered DNA of her husband in the kitchen, said a prosecutor. Which surveillance cameras are captured? Almost at the same time as Jennifer Dulos was missing, surveillance cameras captured a description of her husband who got out of his truck and put garbage bags in various garbage cans in the Hartford area, prosecutors said. the man in still images from the surveillance video as Fotis Dulos, and confirmed that she was the woman in the photo. She confirmed that they had stopped throwing the bags several times, the attorney said, but denied knowing the contents of the bags. The detectives then recovered the clothes and household items from the garbage cans with his blood on them. They checked the trash cans shown during the surveillance and found garbage bags consistent with those shown on the video, the documents allege. The bags contained women’s clothing, plastic zippers and a white T-shirt – all with spots that appeared to be blood, according to In addition, they found items stained with blood, including a utility knife, a bath towel, and cleaning items such as a kitchen sponge. girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been released on bail after their this month and will remain under house arrest with ankle monitors. The status of his friend and former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, is unclear. Kevin Smith, one of the lawyers representing Fotis Dulos, refused to discuss the case due to a gag order. “We are impatiently awaiting the defense process for this case. Proceeding in court,” he said. Officials said Jennifer Dulos died around 8:30 a.m. on the day of her disappearance. His cell phone has not reported any activity since the morning of his disappearance and his last financial activity was before his last visit, his body has not been found.

