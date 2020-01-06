Missing Montana Teen since New Year's Day, can't be dressed for weather conditions
By Brendan LaChance on January 6, 2020

Selina Shelley Faye is not afraid (clearinghouse for missing people in Montana)

CASPER, Wyo. – A 16-year-old was reported missing in Montana.

According to a Montana Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid was last seen on January 1 at around 2 p.m. in a rest area in eastern direction on I-90 between Billings and Hardin.

“Selina left a disabled vehicle on foot at the rest area and ran into an adjacent field to the rest area,” adds the alarm.

The last time she was seen was reported as possibly intoxicated and not dressed for the weather conditions.

Fear is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 133 pounds. She was last seen in:

  • a black coat
  • grey pullover
  • blue jeans
  • gray ankle boots

Not Afraid has a scar near her mouth and a cross tattoo on one of her middle fingers.

“If you have any information about Selina, please call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780 or dial 911,” adds the alarm.

The following information comes from the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse:

Surname:NOTAFRAID, SELENA SHELLEY FAYEAliases: BELL, SELENA
BIGHAIR, SELENA SHELLEY FAY
NOTAFRAID, SELINA SHELLEY FAYEGender: FEMALEdate of Birth: 06/18/2003 Race: AMERICAN INDIAN OR ALASKAN NATIVEHair Color: BLACKEye Color: BROWNHeight: 5 ′ 9 ”Weight: 133 LBS.Date of Last Contact: 01/01/2019Age Now: 16 YEAR Other reported dates of birth: Investigating Authority: BIG HORN COUNTY SHERIFF, (406) 665-9780

