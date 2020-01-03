Missing hiker found alive but injured in Millcreek Canyon

Loading...

MILLCREEK – A California teenager who disappeared while walking in Millcreek Canyon was found alive, but may have suffered serious injuries, according to police.

A helicopter from the Department of Public Safety picked up the 17-year-old boy from the cannon and took him to a landing area at the mouth of the canyon where he was taken to a medical helicopter and taken to a local hospital, according to Unified Police.

The boy, who has only been identified as Nicholas, was in the city visiting friends and used a shared shuttle service on Thursday to leave him at the mouth of Millcreek Canyon to go on an excursion, according to the unified police.

The search and rescue teams spent all Friday morning looking for the teenager.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera was expected to offer an update on Friday afternoon about the child's condition and rescue effort.

This story will be updated as additional information is received.

Unified police officer Cheryl Lenzer talks to people gathered at the Rattlesnake Gulch Trailhead in Millcreek Canyon on Friday, January 3, 2020. Searchers were looking for a 17-year-old man who took a walk in the area on Thursday and did not hurry . t came back. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Salt Lake County search and rescue volunteers, Todd Taylor and Alessia Banning, ski along the Rattlesnake Gulch Trail in Millcreek Canyon on Friday, January 3, 2020. They were looking for a 17-year-old man who took a walk in the area on Thursday. and has not returned Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue volunteers, Todd Taylor and Alessia Banning, finish skiing on the Rattlesnake Gulch Trail in Millcreek Canyon on Friday, January 3, 2020. They were looking for a 17-year-old man who went hiking in the Thursday area and has not returned. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Volunteer Rick Vollmer leaves a search and rescue trailer for Salt Lake County near Rattlesnake Gulch in MillCreek Canyon on Friday, January 3, 2020. The search engines were looking for a 17-year-old man who took a walk in the area on Thursday and He did not hurry. t came back. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People gather at the Rattlesnake Gulch Trailhead in Millcreek Canyon on Friday, January 3, 2020. Authorities are looking for a 17-year-old man who took a walk in the area on Thursday and has not returned. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News