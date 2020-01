Missing falcon found owner 2 days after rescue

Missing falcon found owner 2 days after being rescued from swamp

Updated: 6:44 p.m. EST Jan 11, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

PETER ELIOPOLIS FROM NEWSCENTER 5 IS LIVE IN WESTBOROUGH. PETER: THIS FIREFIGHTER WENT ON HIS OWN TIME AND GOES OUT OF HIS WAY TO SAVE THE BIRD AND NOW THE BIRD IS AT HOME SAFE. IT’S FIONA, SHE IS 15. THEY WERE ABLE TO FOLLOW WITH GPS THIS MORNING. IT WAS INTRODUCED VETERINARILY QUICKLY AFTER BEING SAVED. THEY BELIEVE THAT IT WAS ATTACKED BY A TAILED RED WILDLIFE, HER RIGHT EYE ALMOST STRIPED AND CLOSED CLOSED TONIGHT. IT SHOULD BE OK. ANOTHER FALCONER AND A WESTBOROUGH FIREFIGHTER ARE SAVED BECAUSE ITS OWNER WAS NOT IN THE CONDITION TO RETURN THROUGH THE WOODS BECAUSE IT RECOVERED BY FALLING THROUGH ICE THE OTHER DAY. THIS EVENING, HE IS IN HIGH MINDS, JOINING AROUND AND SAYING IT IS HAPPY THAT WE DO NOT READ OBITUARIES FOR BOTH. >> IT’S PHENOMENAL. I CAN’T SAY – I AM OLD AND CYNIC AND IT CHANGED MY WHOLE ATTITUDE. I AM NO MORE CYNIC, I HAD A TIFFANY. – AN EPIPHANIA. THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE AND THE FIREFIGHTERS ARE SAINTS. PETE THE BIRD IS RECOVERING, AS WELL AS JOHNSON. IT FALLED THROUGH A ROOF A COUPLE OF YEARS LATER TO TRY TO FOLLOW ANOTHER BIRD. I ASKED HIS FAMILY WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT IT AND THEY ARE WELL HAPPY IT IS OK, BUT IT

Missing falcon found owner 2 days after being rescued from swamp

Updated: 6:44 p.m. EST Jan 11, 2020

Bill Johnston says his hawk was attacked by a hawk and almost lost his right eye.

Bill Johnston says his hawk was attacked by a hawk and almost lost his right eye.

.