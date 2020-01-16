Missing 11-year-old Springfield girl found in safety; man in detention

A man faces charges after an 11-year-old girl was abducted in Springfield, setting off an Amber alert. Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, was arrested during the abduction of Charlotte Moccia, who was found Wednesday evening, two hours after the Amber alert was issued. State police said they received several calls to 911 around 7:15 p.m. from motorists driving on Interstate 90 East in the Warren and Brimfield area, who reported seeing a car that matched Rodriguez’s description of the vehicle . The soldiers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and stopped it in the work area. They found Charlotte in the back seat and instantly removed her from the vehicle. Rodriguez was taken under threat of a gun after soldiers said they spotted a knife in the driver’s door pocket. Murray. “I’m just glad we were able to send her back safely. We were just in the right place at the right time.” Charlotte had no apparent injuries and was assessed by emergency medical personnel before being transported to a local hospital for further assessment, officials said. “She’s an amazing little girl,” said Lt. Bob Ackerman of the Massachusetts State Police. “I couldn’t believe how she kept it all together and just talked to us. It’s amazing. I can’t believe how strong she was.” Charlotte’s family gathered in a house in Springfield and broke into a party when they had Springfield police said Charlotte was returning home from the Hampden Charter School of Science when she disappeared Wednesday afternoon. State police said she was forced into a blue Honda at 1:26 p.m. near the corner of Princeton and Amherst streets, shortly after she got off her school bus. “Once we realized what we had, we knew time was running out,” said Springfield police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. “It was not the kind of case that we could go home, or that we could postpone or we could say,“ We ​​will continue this in the morning. ”It was an absolute life and death situation for this little girl , so we put all our resources into it and we got a lot of help. “Thank you to the public for helping us. I think this is a very good conclusion. “State police investigators reported that Rodriguez was walking behind Charlotte and forced her into the back of an older blue Honda model that was driven by a woman.” When I got out, I heard the child yell for help, “said a witness.” By the time I got down (on the road) to try to get the plate number, all I could see was a person leaned over, throwing her in the back. He closed the door and the car took off. “Mr. Clapprood said that Rodriguez was known to the Springfield police and that he would face additional charges.

Springfield Police Service

Charlotte Moccia, 11, from Springfield

Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, is escorted out of the Charlton State police station by state soldiers on January 15, 2020.

Massachusetts State Police

The blue Honda allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Charlotte Moccia, 11, of Springfield, Massachusetts, January 15, 2020.

