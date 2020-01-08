Missiles fired at an Iraqi air base housing American troops

Loading...

Posted 5:50 PM CT January 7, 2020 | Update 6:16 p.m. CT January 7, 2020

Tehran, Iran – Iran has announced that it has launched “dozens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the Iraqi air base of Ain Assad sheltering American troops following the murder by America of a great Iranian general.

State television described it Wednesday morning as a Tehran revenge on the murder of revolutionary guard General Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards then warned the United States and its regional allies against retaliation for the missile attack in Iraq. The Guard issued the warning via a statement issued by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

“We warn all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory which is the starting point of aggressions against Iran will be targeted,” said the Guard. He also threatened Israel.

US forces could not be reached immediately for comment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House was aware of the news.

“The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and is consulting with his national security team,” she said.

Ain Assad air base is located in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. It was used for the first time by the American forces after the American invasion of 2003 which overthrew the dictator Saddam Hussein. Later, he saw American troops stationed as part of the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State television said the operation was called “Martyr Soleimani”. She said the aerospace division of the Guard that controls the Iranian missile program launched the attack. Iran has said it will release more information later.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

