A few minutes after Taylor Swift: Miss Americana describes Taylor Swift’s “moral code,” which defines much of her life, as “a need to be seen as good.”

The obvious key word is “good”, which fits exactly into the image that Swift has projected for most of her career – as a cute, innocent, good girl, give or take a call.

But the words “thought” are just as important. Because, as Swift readily acknowledges, “these pats on my head are all I’ve lived for.” Miss Americana ultimately emerges as a chronicle of Swift, who releases this need for approval and grows into a woman who has more confidence in her own voice.

Director Lana Wilson interweaves footage of Swift in the near present – she sits for interviews destined for the documentary and works with producers on songs that would become lovers – with a more or less chronological history of her career from the teenage country to the adults. Pop juggernaut. On the way there she leaves a lot of space for Swift so that her lovely personality can shine through.

Those who are indifferent or against Swift are unlikely to find much in Miss Americana to change their minds. The representation of Swift that we see here is not significantly different from the representation in public, and the film does not devote much to the sharper criticism of Swift, such as its tendency to play the victim or the victim’s pettiness of their public rivalries.

Those hoping for juicy gossip will also be disappointed. Swift’s friend Joe Alwyn is just a fleeting eye-catcher, her other parameters are barely mentioned, and dramas like Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj or Scooter Braun are not mentioned.

Miss Americana assumes that the viewer knows at least the basics of Swift and her career and that they are watching because they like them and want to know more about them. What these people will find is a compelling inside perspective on Swift’s development into the next phase of their lives and careers.

Wilson’s camera makes Swift both ordinary and extraordinary. A scene could show her chilling with her family or playing with her cats; The next one might remind us that Swift can’t even leave their home without being faced with dozens of screaming fans and photographers.

If you were a fan (or hater) of Swift without ever really thinking about how she might feel about all this attention, Miss Americana is your chance to find out, “Do you know how many people to tweet they hate? You make it a trend topic? “She asks. That way, it doesn’t come as a surprise that #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty sent her down such a dark and difficult spiral.

And you will surely wonder how “authentic” Swift really is in this film, since image manipulation has always been one of her greatest strengths as a celebrity and Miss Americana is keen to preserve some areas of Swift’s life (for example, her relationship has been closed.

But part of the point that Miss Americana puts forward is that Swift is not guilty of the public. In any case, Swift is warm and generous about the issues she wants to deal with. She talks openly about her personal struggles with loneliness, fraud syndrome and eating disorders and shows a disarming self-confidence about her own needs.

It is this desire for approval that Miss Americana calls what Swift is holding back all these years – of exercising her political power, of being allowed to be happy and healthy.

Some of Swift’s challenges may be unique to her, such as her inability to get to the nail salon without attracting a mob. But others will be familiar to everyone, like the social pressure to meet an impossible standard of beauty, or the lessons she drilled into her that “a nice girl doesn’t force her opinions on people.” Swift only has to deal with them on a much larger stage.

As anyone who has seen Swift’s Instagram post against Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn will know, Swift has finally managed to break enough of these lessons to speak up. What Miss Americana shows is the long and difficult journey Swift took to get to this awakening, perhaps to learn that being good and doing good is not always the same.

Maybe it’s not the movie everyone wanted. Perhaps this latest Taylor Swift reinvention, this time as a woman who feels comfortable in her power to take full advantage of it, is not for everyone. But maybe that’s the idea: Swift, Miss Americana says, is done worrying about what everyone else is thinking.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana can be streamed on Netflix starting January 31.