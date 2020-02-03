Misfits Crimson Ghost inspires John Varvatos’ new high-end punk line

(Photo via Spotify)

The Misfits and John Varvatos have a new collaboration with the model line and although it is absolutely beautiful, it can just break the bank.

This is not the first time that the designer has collaborated with a rock band or artist.

In the fall, Badflower were the faces of the Fall ’19 Star USA men’s clothing campaign. Varvatos’ highly acclaimed work has led him to collaborate with some other recognizable names in the scene such as Machine gun Kelly, Green day and KISS.

Varvatos also turned the first CBGB music location in a high-end boutique.

The Misfits recently played their last show together in October before they finally said goodbye.

The original frontman of Misfits Glenn Danzig and bass player Jerry Only has been arguing about the band’s merchandising and name rights since the 90s.

The most recent action in this fight began with the persecution of Danzig in 2014, claiming that he did not get a decent share of the band’s merchandise profit. What eventually started as a heated discussion ended as an agreement to bring back the original Misfits for a series of 40-year jubilee shows.

Now the band has joined forces with Varvatos to drop a new model line.

The cheapest item sells for $ 88 and is a T-shirt with a checkered skull on the front. There is also a checkered bowling shirt for around $ 150.

The most expensive item in the collection is the biker jacket with the band logo on the back that sells for nearly $ 1,000 dollars.

Because the prices are so expensive, some social media users are not very satisfied.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big John Varvatos fan and own quite a few JV items, but Punk is officially dead with this $ 500 Misfits jacket. pic.twitter.com/dSvfsgP2KH

– Christian Genius Billionare (@caerickson) January 11, 2020

The Misfits Make Merch With John Varvatos Now: further proof that rock music is no longer culturally relevant … https://t.co/bAd5FVBn03

– Zach Moonshine (@ZachMoonshine) 3 February 2020

