Mirvac and John Holland develop $ 800 million Waterloo tube station project

Loading...

At least 5% of the housing to be built under the project will be affordable housing and 70 apartments will be reserved for social housing. There will be new community facilities, retail businesses and offices as well as two new public spaces at Cope Street and Raglan Street.

New South Wales Minister of Transport Andrew Constance said that as part of a value capture agreement the New South Wales government will receive $ 106 million from the joint venture for air site development rights.

"This new station will transform the local area once it is completed, becoming a landmark in its own right," he said.

Our vision for this neighborhood extends beyond bricks and mortar.

Mirvac CEO Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz

Mirvac CEO Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz said that Waterloo was a “once in a generation” opportunity to drive real social renewal.

Loading

"Our vision for this neighborhood extends beyond bricks and mortar; we will be a long term investor in Waterloo and we are fully committed to realizing the potential of this site to help generate meaningful social renewal and lasting value for the wider neighborhood, "she said.

The Waterloo project comes as Mirvac is also the first to purchase a $ 220 million land and apartment project in Willoughby, north of Sydney, which is the current home of Nine Entertainment Co , owner of this publication.

John Holland President and CEO Joe Barr said that Waterloo was a milestone for his business. It's a double victory for John Holland, who also won the $ 735 million Sydney football stadium development contract at Moore Park in Sydney on Wednesday.

"This project will transform Waterloo and improve downtown community spaces for generations to come," said Barr, adding that it "would facilitate travel, create jobs and improve community facilities."

Mirvac recently ranked in the top 10 of BDO's annual survey, with the advisory group stating that the total return to shareholders of the company was 49% over one year and 71% over three years , with an 8% increase in net tangible assets per security. at $ 2.50.

Mirvac shares rose 0.3% to $ 3.21 late in the day.

Carolyn Cummins is the editor of commercial properties for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in business

Loading