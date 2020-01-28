During a recent performance in Nashville, Miranda Lambert opened about one of the most challenging times in her life.

While the 36-year-old country star entered the Bridgestone Arena on Friday, January 24, she frankly shared how the capital of world music led her through a number of “highs and lows” of her life, including her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015.

“I feel that Nashville is somewhere you can go if you have to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows, “she said.

“I’ve had a hard time in my life,” Lambert continued. “I moved here in the middle of a show in 2015, but I was lifted by people who were like:” We have you, girl. “My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everyone here.”

After her performance, Lambert called the show a “dream come true”.

“Thanks Nashville for a great night,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I haven’t played Bridgestone Arena for 8 years. Coming back to play for a sold-out audience was a dream come true!”

Shelton and Lambert had been together for 10 years and married for four years before they separated in July 2015. At the time, they still lived together in Oklahoma.

Shortly after their split, Shelton began dating The Voice-costar Gwen Stefani and the couple recently celebrated their fourth birthday.

The country icon also found love with husband Brendan McLoughlin, a New York Police Department officer, after a meeting outside of Good Morning America in November 2018, the couple’s first wedding anniversary this Sunday.