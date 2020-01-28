Miranda Lambert celebrates first birthday with husband Brendan McLoughlin with Sweet Tribute

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, who announced that they had made the knot in February 2019, celebrated their first wedding year on Sunday 26 January.

“1 year.” I am so happy that I can go through this life with you, “the country singer wrote in a moving social media tribute, alongside a photo of her and McLoughlin who walked hand in hand on their wedding day.

“Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmother. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin, ‘she added.

Lambert’s sweet message came just a few hours before the 2020 Grammy Awards. The country singer was nominated for two prizes: best country song for “It All Comes Out In the Wash” and for the best country album with her band, the Pistol Annies.

She previously revealed to PEOPLE that she is leaning very fast for McLoughlin, whom she met outside of Good Morning America in November 2018 while visiting the show to promote her new music with the Pistol Annies.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so if I know what I want, I’ll get it right away,” she said at the time.

The singer also shared with the outlet that her husband, a New York resident – who is also a New York Police Department agent – has opened her “eyes for a whole new world” with life in the city.

“My husband is very open and happy to travel and can go anywhere in 15 minutes,” she said about McLoughlin, who accompanied her on her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars” tour last fall while taking a police sabbatical.

Lambert added: ‘I like that. I met a kindred spirit there. “

Three months after she met McLoughlin, the social media singer revealed that they had secretly tied the knot on January 26 on a farm just outside of Nashville.

The reason for keeping their marriage secret was due to the investigation of her love life that has been received over the years. “I was married before and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. My divorce too, “Lambert said about her previous marriage to ex-husband Blake Shelton. “I learned then that it is not for everyone. This is my real life. With Brendan I have done everything to keep it private for as long as possible.”

