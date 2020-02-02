Mirage Dancer targets top medium distance races in Group 1 pursuit

“He is a top-class horse and although the distance is not really appropriate, these guys can often ride fresh over the shorter distances.”

Mirage Dancer was imported to Australia last spring with the aim of winning the Melbourne Cup or both. It was also touted as a potential cox plate opportunity.

The six-year-old stallion made an outstanding performance at his Melbourne debut last October and was third in the Caulfield Cup of Japanese star Mer De Glace and eventual Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare.

He wanted to do better in the Melbourne Cup two weeks later, but failed to finish the trip and finished 14th behind the winner coached by Danny O’Brien.

While that was disappointing for Busuttin and Young, the duo learned a valuable lesson: Despite his lineage (many of Frankel’s descendants are justified when the distances get longer), he couldn’t see the 3200-meter route.

The 2000-meter Australian Cup in Flemington in March is his first big goal, but in Sydney there are valuable competitions such as the 2000-meter Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which was recently bred by the wonder mare Winx, and the 2400-meter BMW on his radar. All three are group 1 races.

Frankel does not yet have a group winner in Australia, although he only had a few runners. So if Mirage Dancer managed to score, it would increase its value as a prospectus.

“He spent a month in the paddock and is really well written, but he will be much better than he was in Caulfield,” said Busuttin.

“We think he has a lot of class. He did very well in the Caulfield Cup, but he didn’t see the two miles in Flemington. He is a very direct horse that is good – he eats well and works well.

“Ben Melham (who drove him in both Cups) will be his partner in the Orr. After that we will decide on the rest of his campaign and after the Australian Cup there are many opportunities for him in Sydney.

“He is a racehorse, there are many very valuable races and he is here to race.”

Busuttin also had positive news about some of his other fall prospects, including three-year filly Acting, which won three of her five starts, and The Holy One, a useful three-year 1600-meter gallop.

Acting won the group 2 thousand Guineas Prelude at work last time before he finished fifth in Group 1 Guineas and was spelled out.

The saint defeated the Stuttgart Group 2 stakes in the Moonee Valley at the grand finale and has not been since.

“They both came back very well,” he says of the couple, who have had a number of top-class entries over the next few weeks.

Busuttin also has one of the state’s most promising two-year-olds in his care, Tagaloa, who has a Blue Diamond entry.

The son of the Japanese stallion Lord Kanaloa, a very fast sprinter, made a good impression when he won in the Moonee Valley in late November, and Connections resisted the temptation to deal with the youngster, who sold for $ 300,000 on the Gold Coast 2019 who have favourited Playing the Magic Millions.

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sports

Loading