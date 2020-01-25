Mintos pick up their straight line after calming the rapid storm paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Mintos ahead Gage Helm scored for the Mintos when they took their third consecutive victory on Saturday. Jeff D’Andrea / paNOW Employees

By Jeff D’Andrea

Mintos Hockey

January 25, 2020

The Prince Albert Mintos took their third win in a row on Saturday and defeated Swift Current Legionnaires 5-3 at the Art Hauser Center.

They improved their record to 23-13-0-1 in the process and placed themselves in fifth place with the Notre Dame Hounds. The legionaries are in eighth place with a record of 16-14-1-3.

Chase Bertholet broke a 3-3 tie while skipping one with 6:32 in the third period. Ty Bahm filled the empty net of his own blueline to close the deal for the Mintos with 46 seconds.

However, the game was far from easy for the Mintos. After a 1-0 rise in the second period with a snipe from Josh Peppler, the Legionaries set three straight goals in a time span of 1:49. Spencer Bell, Tyler Council and Jaxon Martens suddenly gave the Legionaries a 3-1 lead with 11:46 remaining in the second period.