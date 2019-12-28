Minto tire fire covered with sand as the air quality and water notices still apply

Loading...

The tire fire suppression operation in Minto, NB, has ended, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said late Friday.

In a Facebook post, the organization confirmed that the fire in the TRACC tire recycling plant was covered with sand and that the truck transport to the site had ended.

The amount and density of smoke decrease as the sand stifles the fire of the New Brunswick tires



However, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (NB EMO) announced that an air quality recommendation will remain in effect pending further testing.

A water recommendation for residents of the Minto Industrial Park, including the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and the Queens North Community Health Center, remains.

NB EMO says the crews will continue to work on site and asks people to stay away from the facility.

The fire broke out on late December 20 and the information was released shortly afterwards by the provincial health department.

People in the Minto region who are on well water have also been advised to monitor their water for odor and color changes.

The first attempts at extinguishing the fire included up to 21 different fire departments from across the province.

At its height, the fire created a cloud of smoke that was visible from Fredericton – about 50 kilometers away.

