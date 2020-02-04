Mint Maltesers buds are on their way to the UK and we are ready for it

From the epic Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day donuts to the all-powerful Creme Egg chocolate cake bar, the sweet treats of 2020 go very well.

Snickers was recently voted the country’s favorite chocolate bar (yes, really), but what about our favorite chocolate bars? Who doesn’t like a pack of Smarties or a Rolos roll? And then there are the classic Munchies and the favorite lunch box from the Milky Way Magic Stars school box.

But we can guarantee that you, regardless of your chocolate preference, love a Maltese.

So how would you feel if the Malteser Buttons got a makeover?

Mars Wrigley UK has announced that the cool combo will hit the shelves on March 9 following the success of the Malteser Buttons.

It promises to be a “new treat that offers a delicious combination of the Maltesers brand crunch alongside a fresh, mint-like flavor.”

Delicious coffee.

Laura Boothroyd, Senior Brand Manager at Maltesers said: “We are incredibly pleased that we can launch Mint Maltesers Buttons in the UK this year.

“Mint is becoming increasingly popular and linked to the UK’s existing love for Maltesers buttons, we are sure that this new product will be a hit with Maltesers fans across the country!”

The new chocs are available as a single bag (32 g) for 66 p, a treat bag (68 g) for £ 1.19, a treat bag extra free (85 g) for £ 1.19 and a bag (102 g) for £ 2.09.

So note the date in your diary and make sure you pick up a package this weekend.