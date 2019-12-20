Minnesota meets Winnipeg in division showdown

Loading...

Winnipeg Jets (20-13-2, fourth in the Central Division) against Minnesota Wild (17-14-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: Opponents of the Central Division, Minnesota and Winnipeg, are conquering the ice.

The wild ones are 9-10-2 in the western conference games. Minnesota is second in NHL shooting with 11.1% and an average of 3.2 goals with 28.5 shots per game.

The jets are 5-3-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg has an average of only 2.9 points per game, the lowest in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads the team with an average of 0.4.

At their last meeting on October 10th, Winnipeg won 5-2. Patrik Laine scored two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMER: Zach Parise leads with 14 goals, eight assists and 22 points. Eric Staal has scored five goals and six assists in the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mark Scheifele has 36 total points, 16 goals and 20 assists for the jets. Blake Wheeler has recorded nine assists for Winnipeg in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Jets: 5-4-1, an average of 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes, with 2.6 goals per game possible with a percentage saving of 0.913.

Wild: 6: 3: 1, an average of 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 minutes, while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.899.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Sugar: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

