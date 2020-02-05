Minnesota Golden Gophers romp along Wisconsin Badgers 70-52

MINNEAPOLIS – Payton Willis scored a career-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from a 3-point range to lead the romp of Minnesota past rival Wisconsin 70-52 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Oturu had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Marcus Carr scored 12 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 11 points for the Gophers (12-10, 6-6 Big Ten), who led the entire match and their biggest profit margin on the Dassen in 26 year.

Nate Reuvers scored 14 points and Micah Potter had 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, but the badgers (13-10, 6-6) had their worst shooting performance of the season at 28.4% – 19 for 67 – despite the return of protect Brad Davison against a suspension of one game.

The Gophers defeated Wisconsin for the first time in six years at home. This was their biggest outburst of badgers since a decision of 109-78 on February 12, 1994, one of the games that was later abandoned by the NCAA for the academic fraud scandal in Minnesota.

The Gophers cooled down a bit after rest, but the ties went into an even bigger funk. Kalscheur and Oturu scored 3-points on Minnesota’s first two possessions of the second half, and Wisconsin never got closer than the original 13-point deficit, while he too often settled for long-range shots. Reuvers received a postponement of the game for hitting the ball after recording his third foul with 16:27 remaining when the deficit reached the 20-point limit.

The Gophers built a 45-32 advantage at the break, their highest resting position in Big Ten playing this season based on a sharp shooting performance that they have missed more often than not this winter.

Willis, who missed the loss in Illinois last week with a shoulder injury, was the primary source of the spark with wagging on his first three three-point attempts. The transfer of Vanderbilt, which had to come out last season, had 13 points in the first half to reach its top score in a Big Ten competition.

Reuvers did his part with the ball, but most of his production had to come from the outside. Oturu, who was named one of the 20 finalists this week for the end of the season for the Wooden Award for the national player of the year, gave no ground in the track.

Carr found Oturu for a lob, a layout and an error on Reuvers with 2:12 left for the break for an edge of 40-25. Kalscheur, who shot only 21.6% out of long distance while playing a conference and entered the game, made two 3-pointers of the half in the last three minutes to get the audience going.

ANGRY FOR BRAD

Davison, one of the three Minnesota residents in the starting line-up, along with Reuvers and Tyler Wahl, was already well established as the primary harassing target of the student section because of his shabby style that more than one opponent accused him of nefarious actions.

His suspension for blatant pollution from Connor McCaffery of Iowa on January 27 while trying to move through a screen only added more fuel for Gophers fans. Boison every time he touched the ball, Davison was called up for a blocking error at the end of a quick pause in Minnesota that drew the most animated response from an elated crowd. Davison hit 0 for 3 from the floor and had four points.

GREAT PHOTO

Wisconsin: Saturday, gaining a victory over Michigan State after the suspension of Davison and the departure of the second top scorer Kobe King from the program, the Badgers just fell flat against their biggest rival and seemed to lack energy from the start.

Minnesota: By going 9 for 22 out of 3-point range, their best outdoor shooting performance in a Big Ten game this season, the Gophers finally opened their attack and gave Oturu enough room to thrive. They had a 24-8 edge in points in the paint in the first half.

NEXT ONE

Wisconsin: Play at home against Ohio State on Sunday. The badgers beat the Buckeyes 61-57 on the road on January 3.

Minnesota: plays at number 22 Penn State on Saturday, after winning the first matchup with the Nittany Lions 75-69 at home on January 15. This will be the only Saturday game on the full 20-game Big Ten schedule for the Gophers this season.

