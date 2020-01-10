Ministry of Trasport, ICBC dealing with precipitation of falling ice on bridges of the lower mainland

Loading...

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – Drivers on both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges had problems with ice and slush falling from cables during the warm-up and recovery on Friday after an earlier snowfall.

With more snow and lower temperatures, both bridges are monitored by the Ministry of Transport.

Ken Nash, the district manager of the Lower Mainland, says closures are more likely on the Alex Fraser than the Port Mann.

“We are in a position where, due to strong wind, we cannot loosen the cable collars manually. We will implement the lane closures on the outer lanes as the next step. “

He explains that if the same weather conditions occur in the coming days, it might not be safe for technicians to drop cable collars onto the Alex Fraser manually.

Meanwhile, ICBC saw 67 claims filed in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s storm.

ICBC reveals how many vehicles were damaged by falling ice. So far 41 claims received from Port Mann alone, a further 24 claims have been filed in relation to Alex Fraser Bridge. There were also two reports of damage due to falling ice on the Golden Ears bridge. @ NEWS1130

– Tarnjit Parmar (@Tarnjitkparmar) January 10, 2020

“Knowing that it is the first major snowfall of the year – which has not really been that great – it is a change in our weather and a change in people’s driving habits. We are not surprised that we have received a number of claims”, says Joanna Bergman, traffic safety coordinator at ICBC.

She says it’s too early to compare the number of claims with previous years or storms, but says they experience a peak in calls to their Dial-A-Claim line.

Both ICBC and the Ministry of Transport urge drivers to be prepared, plan ahead and drive carefully.