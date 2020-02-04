Minister of Education agrees to keep kindergarten throughout the day, while teachers’ strikes continue this week

Minister of Education, Ontario, Lecce, Ontario, seems to have made a concession for an important topic for public elementary teachers who organize strikes throughout the week.

Lecce says the province will maintain the entire Ontario kindergarten program, and he has written it down.

But the promise does not look like it has helped to move the dial in negotiation with the Federation of Ontario (ETFO) of the Elementary Teachers.

The elementary teachers plan targeted one-day strikes throughout the week and a walk at the provincial level on Thursday.

ETFO is just one of four educational associations that organize work actions as the unrest in the schools of Ontario increases.

Hundreds of thousands of students will be out of class this week due to rotating strikes if there is no breakthrough in the negotiations. Excursions and extracurricular activities are also canceled because teachers deal with work delays.

There was also no good news from a day-long negotiation session with the English Catholic government teachers of the province. That union announced that no deal had been reached and that it would continue with a walkout on Tuesday.

“We understand the difficulty that this entails for families, but we know that most Ontarians agree that these actions are needed to help us reach an agreement that will help students in the world-famous government-funded education system of Ontario protect the long term, “said Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association in a statement Monday night.

Negotiations with ETFO, the largest trade union, with 83,000 members, broke off last Friday with heated accusations from both sides.

Lecce released a statement stating that the government had agreed to what the union said was a major problem: a written guarantee that the structure of the kindergarten program, in which a teacher and an early childhood educator would work as a team in classes, would not change with a maximum of 29 children.

In the past Lecce skated on that issue, simply saying that he supported kindergarten all day long and wanted to “strengthen” it.

The concern on the part of the union seemed to be that either the government would eliminate kindergarten teachers and only employ early childhood educators who earn half as much, or that the government would only keep the kindergarten model in exchange for a concession in another area.

The Lecce statement said that the government “had confirmed in writing that we will maintain the Ontario kindergarten program at world level.”

The letter to ETFO confirmed that kindergarten would remain under the current model, and it was not attached to other negotiation requests, Lecce spokesman said Monday.

An ETFO spokesperson said the minister’s statement cannot be considered as confirmation. “Whether it is in writing or not, ETFO has no confirmation until it is part of a contract deal at the table,” a statement said. “And of course the talks were canceled on Friday evening without a deal.”

There are other important issues in that dispute.

ETFO President Sam Hammond said the government is still asking the union to agree to reduced funding for special education students who will not support its members.

The Ford government claims “reasonableness” to the proposed reduction in support for special education. @ Etfopident said: “Agreeing on cuts in funding that elementary students previously had and that they desperately need now, is not something that #ETFO will consider.” #onpoli pic.twitter.com/jGRsICycwQ

– Elementary educators (@ETFOeducators) 1 February 2020

The union aims to restore two funds worth $ 89 million a year that have helped students with high needs. That money expired when the last contract ended last August.

“The government is not willing to make significant efforts to address the issue of classroom violence, or to support the integration of students with different learning needs,” Hammond said. The trade union again opposed this year with slightly less than one student an increase in classes in classes 4 to 8, with an average of 24.5.

Lecce claims that the government has negotiated reasonably. He says that compensation is the stumbling block.

“I have long said that compensation, pay and benefits remain a top priority for teachers’ union leaders, and this is still true today … Even after our formal dedication to one of their publicly established priorities (kindergarten), ETFO remains leadership prior compensation for their members about the protection of the education system for our youngest students. “

The government wants to limit increases to the annual increase of one percent in the wage-limiting legislation for civil servants. Educational associations aim for an increase in the cost of living by approximately two percent.

Meanwhile, students and parents are again confronted with a week of work disruptions.

On Monday, English public elementary teachers from the Renfrew County District School Board and six other boards in the province walked away with targeted ETFO attacks.

English Catholic teachers stopped Tuesday. In the Ottawa area, schools on the Ottawa Catholic School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario are closed.

In Ottawa, teachers will pick up at St. Kateri Tekakwitha School, Lester B Pearson and St. Patrick’s High Schools, the offices of conservative MPPs.

Also on Tuesday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation organizes full strikes in some school boards, although not in Ottawa.

On Wednesday and Thursday, ETFO strikes in the Ottawa area will cancel kindergarten class 8 classes at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Upper Canada District School Board.

Negotiations will resume this week with the union representing teachers in the French-speaking school board, whose members deal with work delays but have not organized strikes.

