Mini LED vs. QLED TV: how one technology improves the other

Amidst the whole alphabet soup of TV terms such as OLED, HDMI, ARC, HDR and QLED, you can now add another one to the list: Mini-LED. It’s not a household term yet, but it can change the TV landscape significantly by offering much better brightness and contrast without the need for expensive and exotic display technologies like microLED.

If that sounds like QLED technology, you’ve definitely done your homework. QLED and Mini-LED actually complement each other and together they could prove that OLED is not the only way to achieve the best image quality in the world. Here’s the whole story about mini LED and QLED TVs.

LEDs: size matters

UCLA Samueli School of Engineering

There are currently two main types of TV displays: self-emitting displays such as OLED and microLED, in which each individual pixel pumps out its own brightness and color, and backlit displays such as LED and QLED TVs, which require a separate backlight to be provided. while an LCD matrix and color filters provide color and control how much brightness is transmitted.

LED and QLED TVs (which are essentially a subset of LED TVs) use LEDs as the backlight. But all televisions that use this technology are not the same. Inexpensive LED televisions may use only a few LEDs arranged on the outer edges – hence the term “edge-lit televisions” – while the most expensive devices use hundreds of LEDs arranged in a grid-like pattern behind the LCD matrix. Basically, the more LEDs you can install in a backlight, the brighter it becomes and the more control you have over this brightness in certain areas of the television picture.

In a perfect world you would have an LED for every pixel in an LCD matrix, but at the moment that is impossible. The number of regular LEDs that you can push into a certain area is physically limited. This depends on the size of the LEDs themselves. The bigger they are, the less you can use.

Mini-LED: a big step to get small

This size limitation of the number of possible LEDs makes the mini LED technology so exciting. It breaks through the previous size threshold by introducing LEDs that are much smaller than those previously used. We are talking about the possibility of accommodating thousands of LEDs in a room that could previously only support hundreds.

A 4K television has just over eight million pixels, so mini LEDs are still significantly larger than individual pixels, but that’s fine: mini LEDs are so much smaller than standard LEDs that they still make a big difference Can be detected.

It’s all about light (and darkness)

As already mentioned, more LEDs lead to better brightness – which is beneficial for both the HDR and the visibility of the image in bright rooms – but also to better darkness.

In order to achieve a deep, dark black in a certain area of ​​the screen of a television with backlighting, as you would expect when watching space scenes, you have to switch off the backlight completely in this area. If you have hundreds of LEDs, you can control which areas of the screen are dark. This is called full array local dimming (FALD). But even with local dimming, if there is a big difference between the brightest and darkest parts of the screen, blooming may occur – an effect that gives the impression that light is emitted from the bright to the darker part of the screen.

Mini-LEDs make local dimming much more effective because the number of dimmable zones is increased and their size is reduced, which makes it easier to separate dark areas from light ones. Not only does this make the darker areas of the screen darker, but the contrast created makes the lighter areas appear even brighter.

So far we haven’t seen a mini LED TV that turns black (and doesn’t bloom) as perfectly as OLED, but the gap between backlit TVs and emissive displays like OLED TVs is smaller than ever.

Where does QLED fit into all of this?

QLED, or quantum dot LED, uses nanoparticles with a special property: when light shines on them, they emit their own light. When these quantum dots are strategically placed between the backlight and the LCD matrix, brightness and color are improved. First-class QLED televisions offer picture quality that comes very close to OLED. Their brightness and vivid colors can be stronger than that of OLED, but they cannot keep up with the perfect black of OLED.

If you operate a QLED TV with a mini LED backlight, you can maintain the brightness and penetration of a conventional QLED screen, but you can also precisely control the local dimming zones. In theory, it is the ingredient that QLED missed in competition with OLED.

Are there other advantages of mini LED?

Mini LED TVs are the same in all respects as standard QLED TVs, so the same benefits apply to both: the screen size can be larger and the prices can be lower than OLED TVs (at least for now). As technology advances, we can expect mini LED to play an important role in improving picture quality while lowering the price of LED and QLED TVs. There may also be an increase in energy efficiency because a large group of smaller LEDs can achieve the same brightness as larger LEDs but use less energy.

Who makes mini LED TVs?

Only TCL currently produces mini LED TVs. The first mini LED TV, the Roku 8 Series TV, came out in 2019. We were impressed but were not convinced that it was an OLED killer. His next mini LED TV will be the 2020 6 Series. The 6 Series of 2019 is already our vote for the best value of a 4K TV and we are excited to see how it improves again with mini LED.

These mini LED TCL models may just be the company’s warm-up. TCL presented its latest version of the Mini-LED at CES 2020, which it calls Vidrian Mini-LED. Although we have not yet tested a television that uses it, TCL claims that Vidrian mini LED displays “deliver unmatched sharp contrasts, brilliant luminosity and extremely stable, long-lasting performance”.

Is that an exaggeration or the real thing? We can’t say for sure, but we do know that Sony, LG and Samsung are also working on mini LEDs. We therefore assume that it will not be long before LED TVs are primarily backlit.

