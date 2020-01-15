Mini Cooper turns into autonomous car after catching fire in Slovenia

Weird images have emerged from the picturesque town of Ljubljana, Slovenia, showing a Mini Cooper driving briefly under its own power while it was on fire.

The clip, which was filmed vertically, shows the dark red Mini parked on the side of the road with flames coming out of the engine compartment. A few seconds later, the starter is heard and the tailgate begins to roll forward, colliding with the rear of a blue Opel Corsa parked just in front.

For about 10 seconds, the Mini advances with its own power, almost pushing the Opel out of its way and heading towards the center of the road.

It remains to be seen why the Mini acted this way, but it’s a pretty bizarre thing to see. If we were to guess why the engine started spinning despite the flames, we would say it could have had something to do with the messed up wiring and trick the car into thinking someone was turning on the ignition.

After seeing the Autonomous Mini in action, those around the Cooper cleverly decided to get away from the flames and soon after, a police car arrived at the scene. One of the officers initially pulled out a fire extinguisher from his police vehicle, but appeared to have some difficulty using it. Shortly thereafter, a small explosion tore through the bottom of the Mini and the police backed off, probably waiting for the firefighters to arrive and take care of it.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPsQH4VE_T0 [/ integrated]