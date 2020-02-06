Minecraft Update 1.16 opens up new possibilities

Minecraft has been around for years and is still played by players around the world. It is also helpful that the development studio Mojang provides the game with some new updates to keep the content up to date and to collect, tinker, fight or simply explore things. We know that update 1.16 will bring new content to the Nether, and today we are told that a snapshot is available.

With this update, players will notice that there are three new biomes, namely Crimson Forest, Soulsand Valley and Warped Forest. If you venture into these biomes, you will find all sorts of new content scattered around, such as vegetation, fossils of unknown creatures, and what may be the most exciting for gamers is netherite. With Netherite, players can further improve their diamond gear to make them a bit more powerful and durable.

You can make netherite by digging for ancient debris, using it in an oven to get netherite scrap, and then combining four netherite scrap with four gold bars to get a netherite ingot block. It can take some work and may not be the safest place for mine, but it can be worth the risk of upgrading your diamond equipment.

Outside of the biome you will also find some new additions in the nether, e.g. B. some audio effects, new blocks, and even some other creatures like Hoglins. The update can initially be viewed as a snapshot.

Source: Minecraft