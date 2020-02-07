Minecraft: How do I tinker with netherite? Best weapon and armor leader

Diamond is no longer the best gear in Minecraft – the brand new Nether update adds a lot of new things in the deadly Nether region, and the best thing you can find is Netherite. This almighty substance works a little differently from diamond, and making it is a little more difficult. You need more than a stack of netherite to make the best items.

And Netherite really does the best things. Netherite gear is a step above Diamond and contains a lot of special effects that you won’t find anywhere else. Netherite items do not sink into lava, making them perfect for exploration missions into the Nether. Netherite is also more durable, faster, stronger and tougher. It is currently the best crafting material in the game. Let us summarize this stunning fact.

The only thing Netherite doesn’t beat is gold – gold still has a higher enchantment value. You can’t win anything, netherite.

Netherit is a new material that surpasses Diamond and adds useful new effects to armor (and other items). Netherite is a rare material that can only be found in the Nether – and only in the lowest levels.

Manufacturing with netherite is not as easy as with other materials. There is an additional step to get these bars. Here is the short explanation:

How to make nether bars: You can mine in the lowest depths of the Nether Old rubble , place Old rubble refine in an oven (or blast furnace) Nether scrap , Be careful, it will take a while! place 4 ether scrap and 4 gold bars to create on a craft table Netheritbarren ,



You can make anything with netherite ingots – you can make netherite pickaxes, swords, armor, and anything else. Netherite is a big improvement over Diamond, and that makes Minecraft a huge change. Maybe one of the biggest in years.

Netherit effects: Don’t sink into lava Netherite objects float on lava to make it easy to find! Tools have a higher durability and speed than diamond. Weapons do more damage than diamonds. Armor has a higher durability and toughness than diamond. Netherite armor has high recoil resistance to prevent unfortunate arrow attacks near rocky outcrops. Netherite has a higher enchantment value than diamond – but not as good as gold.



Basically, netherite is the best. The next big goal in the game should be to get enough of it to turn all of your items into unstoppable weapons of destruction. It’s strangely refreshing to see some life after Diamonds. What took you so long?