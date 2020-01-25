Mindhunter, Netflix’s dark psychological crime drama at the beginning of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, was lit green for two seasons in 2016 when it was announced.

And now that season two has been released, fans are asking: will it return for a third trip?

Find out everything about Mindhunter Season Three here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHlJQCyqiaI (/ embed)

Has Mindhunter been renewed for season 3?

Mindhunter has not yet been renewed for a third season and the series has been suspended while director David Fincher is working on other projects.

He prioritized the completion of his new feature film Mank and his production tasks for the cartoon series Love, Death and Robots and decided to leave Mindhunter for the time being.

The main characters have been released from their contracts so they can look for new work, suggesting that Mindhunter won’t prepare for another season in the near future.

However, fans should not lose hope as there is a chance that the series will return at some point.

A spokesman for Netflix told Entertainment Weekly: “He (Fincher) may visit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt that it wasn’t fair to keep the actors from looking for other work while he discovered new work for itself. “

Previously, Fincher (via The Hollywood Reporter) had been reported to have five-season plans for Mindhunter, but this initial plan may not progress.

When will Mindhunter Season 3 start filming?

If the series returned, filming would likely not begin until after Fincher’s new feature film, Mank, was released, most likely in 2021 at the earliest.

In the second season, the shoot lasted eight months. So if season three covers a similar period, 2022 is the earliest point in time when we can expect new episodes to decline.

Who will be cast for Mindhunter Season 3?

Mindhunter’s three leading actors – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr – have been released from their contracts while Fincher is working on other projects.

If he should return to Mindhunter in the future, it is very possible that he will bring his protagonists back together, but he would have to comply with their schedule and the new commitments they have made.

Other potential returnees include Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy Tench (Roca was promoted to the regular series for season 2), Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith (also promoted), and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, the new director of the Behavioral Science Unit.

Other serial killers in the series, which previously included Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), Montie Rissell (Sam Strike) and Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson), kept their fingers crossed.