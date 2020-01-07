Loading...

Mindhunter, Netflix’s dark drama about psychological crime in the early days of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, was green-lit for two seasons back in 2016 when it was announced.

And now that season two has been released, fans are asking: will it return for a third outing?

Here you can find out everything about Mindhunter season three.

Has Mindhunter been renewed for season 3?

Not yet.

Netflix has been swinging the ax more freely in recent months, including eradicating the experimental science fiction series The OA after season two and the varied sitcom One Day At A Time after season three.

Is there room for Mindhunter to continue? The show benefits the legendary director David Fincher (Fight Club, Gone Girl). It feels like a prestige show that Netflix is ​​proud of. But the second season has faded a bit into the background, possibly as a result of episodes that weren’t widespread before the release.

Most likely, it depends on how subscribers get the second season in the weeks and months after the release. If you want to see season three, stream …

Fincher reportedly has a five-season plan for Mindhunter (via The Hollywood Reporter), while John Douglas – the real basis for Holden Ford – told Collider that John Gacy and Ted Bundy could possibly be interviewed later than Seasons.

When will Mindhunter Season 3 start shooting?

Not a word yet. However, the second season was shot between April and December 2018, so we expect the shooting for a third season to span a similar period – about eight months. The sooner the show is updated, the sooner filming can resume, but we wouldn’t expect new Mindhunter to appear on Netflix much earlier than 2020.

Is there a trailer for Mindhunter Season 3?

Not yet – bookmark this page and we’ll keep you posted as soon as the first footage is released.

Who will be cast for Mindhunter Season 3?

Aside from a big twist, you can expect our three leading actors – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr – to come back.

Other potential returnees include Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy Tench (Roca was promoted to the regular series for season 2), Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith (also promoted), and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, the new director of the Behavioral Science Unit.

Other serial killers in the series, including Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), Montie Rissell (Sam Strike) and Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson), have kept their fingers crossed.