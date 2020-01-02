Mind control for the masses – no implant required

Loading...

When Sid Kouider showed up at Slush, the annual showcase for startups in Helsinki, wearing an Ascot cap and a device he said would usher in a new era of mind control, nobody thought that He was crazy. No, he was just joining the long line of entrepreneurs (see: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg) who believe that one day we will manage our machines with our thoughts.

The quest to merge mind and machine dates back at least to the 1970s, when scientists began, for good, to pierce people's skulls and implant the first brain-computer interfaces – electrodes that translate Data of brain cells. Today, BCIs can regulate tremors in Parkinson's disease and restore certain basic movements in people who are paralyzed. But they are still implanted surgically and still quite experimental. Even so, Musk is already envisioning a future where we will all have chips in our brains, and they will replace our need for keyboards, mice, touch screens, joysticks, steering wheels, etc.

Of course, this will not happen anytime soon. The mysteries of the mind remain vast and the implantation of material into healthy brains – well, forget that, at least until the FDA judges it safe (a few years away). In the meantime, a wave of companies is betting on the provision of Mind Control Lite with a neural interface which does not require any surgical intervention.

This is where Kouider comes in. His startup, NextMind, creates a non-invasive neural interface at the back of the head and translates brain waves into data that can be used to control compatible software. Kouider's vision begins with simple tasks (send text messages with a thought, call a specific photo in your camera roll with passing thoughts) and ends somewhere near science fiction (controlling all the devices in our world , like the sorcerer of Fantasia). "It's real," he said onstage at Slush, "and the possibilities are endless."

Choosing the non-surgical path comes with certain tradeoffs, namely the whole skin and bones between your soggy brain and any device that tries to read the neural signals it emits. On the other hand, it's cheaper, it's safer, and it's much easier to iterate or push software updates when you don't have need to open someone's head. And despite all the promises of BCIs, people must first see that this stuff can be useful. For this, devices like NextMind do the trick.

I had the chance to try the NextMind device during a demo in December, a few weeks after Kouider delivered his speech on Slush. He had taken a flight from Paris to San Francisco and was casually carrying the device in his bag. It weighs 60 grams, about as much as a kiwi, and looks like a flattened TIE hunter.

The NextMind device is essentially a dressed electroencephalogram, or EEG, which is used to record electrical activity in the brain. It's not that different from the tools Kouider used as a neuroscience teacher before running NextMind. His laboratory in Paris was specialized in studies of conscience. In hospitals, EEGs often require the use of gel and some skin preparation, but recently researchers have developed functional dry electrodes that only require contact with the skull. The NextMind device uses them, as well as a proprietary material which, according to Kouider, is "very sensitive to electrical signals". (He wouldn't tell me what the material is exactly.)

Kouider placed the device on my head; it comes with small comb-shaped teeth that brush the hair to hold the device in place, just behind the skull. (Kouider, who is bald, wears it clipped to the back of his hat.) There, the electrodes of the device are well positioned to record the activity of the visual cortex, a small area in the Back of the brain. It then translates the signals into digital data, processes them on the computer, uses a machine learning algorithm to decrypt them and translates these signals into commands.

