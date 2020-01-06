Mind Control for the mass - no implantation required

Loading...

When Sid Kouider appeared on Slush, the annual start-up showcase in Helsinki, with an ascot hat and a device he claimed would herald a new era of technological mind control, no one thought he was crazy. No, he only joined the long line of entrepreneurs (see: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg) who believe that someday we will manage our machines with our thoughts.

The quest to merge mind and machine dates back to at least the 1970s, when scientists began to drill seriously in people’s skulls and implanted the first brain-computer interfaces – electrodes that translate brain cell activity into data. Today, BCIs can regulate Parkinson’s disease tremors and restore some basic movements in people with paralysis. But they are still surgically implanted and still quite experimental. Nevertheless, Musk already sees a future in which we all have chips in our brains and they will replace our need for keyboards, mice, touchscreens, joysticks, steering wheels and more.

Of course that won’t happen soon. The mysteries of the mind remain large and implant hardware into a healthy brain – forget that, at least until the FDA considers it safe (light years away). Meanwhile, a wave of companies is gambling to bring Mind Control Lite to the masses with a neural interface that requires no surgery at all.

That is where Kouider enters. His startup, NextMind, creates a non-invasive neural interface that sits on the back of the head and translates brain waves into data that can be used to control compatible software. Kouider’s vision starts with simple tasks (sending text messages with a thought; calling up a specific photo in your film role with passing thoughts) and ends somewhere near science fiction (operating every device in our world, such as the wizard in Fantasia ). “This is real,” he said on stage at Slush, “and the possibilities are endless.”

Following the non-surgical route comes with a number of considerations, namely all those skin and bones between your soggy brain and any device that tries to read the neural signals it emits. On the other hand, it’s cheaper, it’s safer, and it’s much easier to iterate or push software updates when you don’t have to open someone’s head. And for all BCI’s promise, people must first see that this stuff can be useful at all. Devices like NextMind do it for that.

I got the chance to try the NextMind device during a demo in December, a few weeks after Kouider gave his Slush talk. He had taken a flight from Paris to San Francisco and casually carried the device in his bag. It weighs 60 grams, about the same as a kiwi fruit, and shows a transient resemblance to the flattened TIE hunter.

The NextMind device is actually a disguised electro-encephalogram, or EEG, used to record electrical activity in the brain. It is no different than the tools that Kouider used as a neuroscience professor before leading NextMind. His laboratory, in Paris, specialized in studies of consciousness. In a hospital environment, EEGs often require the use of gel and some skin preparation, but recently researchers have developed functional dry electrodes that only require contact with the skull. The NextMind device uses this, along with its own material that, according to Kouider, is “very sensitive to electrical signals” (he would not tell me what the material is exactly).

Kouider placed the device on my head; it comes with small comb-like teeth that brush through the hair to hold the device in place, exactly on the back of the skull. (Kouider, who is bald, wears it cut to the back of his hat.) There, the device electrodes are well positioned to record activity of the visual cortex, a small area at the back of the brain. It then translates the signals into digital data, processes them on the computer, uses a machine learning algorithm to decipher them and translates those signals into commands.

