Milwaukee’s A&C Live Bait is one of the few black and white bait shops in the Midwest, the oldest in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE – A & C Live Bait has attracted customers from all over the world for more than half a century. The small bait and tackle shop is located on Center Street in Milwaukee.

“People come to us because of the uniqueness of us,” Tommie White said while they were behind the counter in the store in mid-January.

White owns and operates the store, which attracts professionals, beginners and even enthusiastic ice fishermen such as Maurice Turner.

“I have a few reels, a few jigs and some ice fishing lines,” said Turner, who prepared for ice fishing.

With almost every transaction, pride is passed on.

“The gentleman could tell me about the beginning, the beginning of their story,” Turner said of White, shortly after he had bought equipment for his adventure.

The parents of White, Acie and Carrie, bought the property after they moved from Mississippi to Milwaukee. Their goal was to create a better life for their children.

“My father and my mother both had a third grade education,” said White.

In the early years, Acie White sold bait from a van on the shores of Lake Michigan. He was not afraid to get help from the community.

“We used to hire all the kids in the neighborhood and the community to choose night crawlers,” White said. “They would choose them and bring them to my father, and my father would sell them.”

The store is one of the few bait and tack stores in the Midwest and one of the oldest in the state.

“There are only a few of us who are black, minorities in this industry,” White said.

A & C Live bait helps the industry to diversify and adapt to changing times.

“We are just happy to be here, happy that we have survived all those years,” said White.

White said the store employs young people in the neighborhood, and that they have goals to expand in the near future.

