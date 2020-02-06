Milwaukee women’s family to raise money

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=crime%2Csadness%2Coverall-negative%2Cdisaster-accident-and-tragedy%2Ccrime%2Ccrime-prevention%2Cdeath-notices%2Cmilwaukee-police-department&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Friends and family of Annie Sandifer hold a vigil for her on Saturday evening. Sandifer died after a shooting in the 4300 block of North 60th Street. Sandifer was pregnant. Her child survived the shooting. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The family of the pregnant woman who was shot and killed in a party bus has set up a fund to help pay for funeral expenses.

Annie Sandifer, 33, died after being hit by gunfire in early Saturday in a drive-by-shoot. Police say she was a passenger in a party bus parked outside Gene’s Supper Club, 4323 North 60th St., around 2.30 am when a shooter shot five to six rounds from the roof of a passing car.

Police said Wednesday that they had no suspects in custody and that they were still looking for the vehicle, which they described as a silver four-door sedan. They asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police at (414) 935-7360 or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Sandifer’s baby was born 26 weeks after doctors had performed an C emergency section, police said. According to police, the child remained stable on Wednesday.

In addition to the newborn baby, Sandifer left behind five children and her husband, Lorenzo. The family has seen an enormous amount of support on social media since the shooting.

The Sandifer family has made funeral arrangements and set up fundraising via the funeral home website.

Visitation takes place at 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, 7625 West Appleton Ave.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2020/02/05/pregnant-woman-annie-sandifer-killed-milwaukee-drive-by-shooting-family-raising- funds / 4673348002 /