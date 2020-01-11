Milwaukee woman leaves waiting for Froedtert emergency room and later dies

Loading...

Tashonna Ward poses at her baby shower with her mother Yolanda in February. The baby died in diapers in March. (Photo: submitted by Andrea Ward)

Tashonna Ward, a 25-year-old daycare teacher from Milwaukee, died on January 2 while trying to find a doctor to help her.

Ward’s family is looking for answers at Froedtert Hospital, where they spent more than two hours in the emergency room before leaving to seek care more quickly and later collapsed. She had reported chest pain and a feeling of breath.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office has not determined the cause of death. His report does not say whether Ward was admitted or seen by a doctor in Froedtert before he left.

Ward’s family says they were kept in the waiting room and were not monitored when they decided to leave.

A spokesperson for Froedtert Hospital said, “The family is on our minds and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time.” Officials did not respond to questions from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel regarding the death or general emergency procedures.

Ward’s family members have said they will meet with hospital officials next week.

“How can you sort out someone with shortness of breath and chest pain and stick them in the hall?” said Ward’s cousin, Andrea Ward. “Froedtert must change his policy.”

Ward started to experience chest pain and difficulty breathing while working this afternoon at L&M Links daycare on 80th and Burleigh streets. Ward’s sister took her to Froedtert Hospital; they registered at 4:58 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s report.

Hospital staff checked her heart rate with an EKG, which seemed normal, the report said. Chest x-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

Ward had heard this before – in March, when her baby died after the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck, Ward learned that she had developed an enlarged heart during pregnancy, according to the medical examiner’s report.

The report does not say if Ward has retained an enlarged heart since pregnancy, or if she has had a more recent flare-up. Cardiomegaly, which can be temporary or permanent, can increase the risk of blood clots, cardiac arrest, and other heart problems.

After testing at Froedtert on January 2, Ward’s family said they were asked to stay in the waiting room until staff could provide additional medical care. The medical examiner’s report does not indicate what happened after the tests.

At 5:45 p.m., Ward posted on Facebook: “I really hope I won’t be in this emergency room all night.”

At 5:56 p.m., Ward’s mother called to check on her, according to Andrea Ward, who pieced together a timeline based on telephone logs, texts and Facebook posts. Tashonna Ward was “inseparable” from her mother and sister, said the cousin.

“They did it all together,” said Andrea Ward. “Tashonna and her mother had the dream relationship that everyone would want to have with a parent. Very, very close. “

Tashonna Ward told her mother that she had been tested, that she was waiting to see a doctor and that she had returned to reception several times to request to be seen, said Andrea Ward.

At 6:35 p.m., she texted her family saying she was still in the waiting room.

At 7:35 p.m. Tashonna Ward wrote on Facebook that she had been told that she might have to wait two to six hours to see a doctor.

“I want to know what they can do about the freodert (sic) emergency system, but they absolutely have to do something,” she wrote. “I’ve been here since 4:30 p.m. something for shortness of breath and chest pain for them to say it’s a wait of two to SIX hours to see a dr.”

Froedtert publishes current wait times on froedtert.com/wait-times.

Former patients spent an average of four hours and 44 minutes in the Froedtert emergency room before being admitted to hospital, according to data from October 2017 to October 2018 compiled by ProPublica, although times vary widely depending on the urgency of the condition and time of arrival. .

About 3% of patients during this period according to the data, left the emergency service of Froedtert without being seen.

The medical examiner’s report does not indicate any waiting time for Ward. He indicates that she left around 7:30 p.m. because she felt like she was waiting too long and decided to go to an emergency care clinic. It’s been about 2.5 hours since his arrival, the report said.

Ward’s sister Brianna came to pick her up and stopped by their mother’s to pick up Ward’s insurance card, said Andrea Ward.

At 8:39 p.m., Froedtert staff called Ward’s cell phone and his sister picked up the phone, according to the medical examiner’s report. By that time, Ward had collapsed and was already in an ambulance on the way back to Froedtert. The report does not say why Froedtert staff called.

The ambulance arrived at 9:07 p.m., the report said. At that time, Ward did not respond, the report said, and was quickly pronounced dead.

Tashonna Ward (Photo: submitted by Andrea Ward)

Andrea Ward discovered what happened with her cousin’s mother, Yolanda.

“She called me and said,” My baby has stopped breathing, “said Andrea. “And I zoomed in. And she was swearing and she said she was just in the creepy hospital and they kept him waiting. ”

Yolanda Ward referred an interview request to her niece, who helps her manage the many tasks at hand.

“She is very outdated,” said Andrea Ward. “Too much stress. Her blood pressure has gone up. It’s too much.”

Family members have many questions to ask at the hospital. As news of Ward’s death spread through Facebook, many people shared their own stories of hours of waiting in emergency rooms.

“I was so shocked to see the comments,” said Andrea Ward. “What that means is that people don’t know how to defend themselves.”

Experts in the field said the main question in the case was whether Tashonna Ward had been seen by a doctor while she was in the emergency room.

Martha Gulati, chief of cardiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, reviewed the medical examiner’s reports at the request of the Sentinel Journal.

She said patients with chest pain and breathing difficulties – classic symptoms of heart problems – should usually be seen by a doctor within minutes to determine the cause and consider treatment options.

Gulati, who studies heart problems in women, said that Ward’s story was “far too common” because these symptoms are less likely to be taken seriously in women, especially younger women.

“Unfortunately, she compiles another statistic, but she was someone’s sister, someone’s potential mother, someone’s daughter,” said Gulati. “We have to start listening to women and taking them seriously.”

Howard Mell, emergency physician and spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians, said that it was difficult to judge triage decisions by hospital staff without knowing which other patients the hospital may have prioritized time.

“Unfortunately, most of the time there is no bed and decisions have to be made as to who gets one of the few remaining beds and who can wait,” said Mell. “To some extent, part of the triage is the art of guessing.”

Mell said emergency service personnel across the country face overcrowding, making difficult choices with insufficient beds and staff, especially during the flu season.

It is not clear whether the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which can discipline hospitals for breaches of emergency care requirements, will investigate the incident. A spokesperson said she could not comment because hospitals should not be informed of a possible inspection.

Andrea Ward hopes that changes will be made to the name of her cousin, whom she affectionately named Shonna.

“She always said,” I’m Shonna because I’m sunny, “said Andrea.

“She was from the sun.”

Rory Linnane reports on public health and works to make information accessible so that readers can improve their lives and hold public officials accountable.

