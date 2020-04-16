Milwaukee woman, 80, dies in Easter Sunday house fire on S. 21st St.

An 80-year-previous girl died in a property hearth Sunday in Milwaukee immediately after she could not escape with her household, investigators said.

Maria A. Vasquez of Milwaukee died in the right away fire at the property she shared with her daughter, son-in-regulation and 4 grandchildren, found in the 5100 block of South 21st Street, in accordance to a report from the Milwaukee County Health care Examiner’s Business office.

Investigators think the fireplace started off at outlet in the living room that had 10 goods drawing electric power from it, according to the report.

Following the fire broke out, Vasquez’s son-in-regulation was lifting his household members through a shattered sliding glass door on to an outside balcony, but the hearth grew too powerful to rescue Vasquez, according to the report. She died in the blaze.

A few loved ones customers ended up hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to a GoFundMe webpage for the spouse and children. The fundraiser had drawn far more than $20,000 in donations as of Thursday.

The household sustained “intense” injury, in accordance to the medical examiner.

The fire is not suspicious, hearth investigators reported.

