Senator Lena Taylor, one of the many candidates for mayor of Milwaukee, has targeted Tom Barrett, who holds four terms, on a range of topics.

Among them: gun crimes, reckless driving and even the end of the city’s residency requirement for its workers – something Barrett objected to when GOP lawmakers decided to lift it.

“We have a clean water disaster with higher lead levels than Flint, MI,” said Taylor, D-Milwaukee, in a November 20, 2019 press release that summarized his criticisms of Barrett.

The mayor’s non-partisan primary will be held on February 18, 2020. The first two will contest the general elections of April 7, 2020.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even low blood lead levels have caused developmental delays and learning disabilities in children. Lead exposure also hurts adults, who may have high blood pressure, joint pain, headaches and an increased risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

The issues faced by the Milwaukee health department are no secret, including concerns over the city’s testing for lead levels in children.

Flint, of course, became a central alarm point in 2014, when the city changed its drinking water supply from the Detroit system to the Flint River water in an economic movement. The change led to a national scandal, with a sudden increase in the number of lead poisoning cases in children.

Is Taylor right about a “clean water disaster” in Milwaukee with higher lead levels in water than Flint’s?

A tale of two cities

When we contacted Taylor’s office, legislative assistant Michelle Bryant provided links to various articles on the subject, including a 2018 article from the Observatory, a fact-finding website made up of students and Professors from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. and a 2017 Wisconsin public radio article titled “Milwaukee’s main problem is complex and could cost billions of dollars to fix.”

Bryant also said that Taylor “was referring to blood lead levels”.

This poses a problem from the start, as Taylor’s assertion was explicitly about water and the nature of the two situations is very different.

First, Flint’s problems arose after a change in the source of drinking water, so it was easy to trace a jump in the number of changes as the cause. Milwaukee has not changed its water source; its drinking water has long been sourced from Lake Michigan.

In addition, children are exposed to many sources of lead beyond water, including paint dust from old houses and even in the ground.

Even strong advocates of the fight against lead in water do not claim that water is the only cause of high lead levels in children.

“Our situation is very different from what happened at Flint – which involved changing water sources, not using anti-corrosion treatments and criminal negligence,” said Kirsten Shead, co-executive director from Milwaukee Water Commons.

Milwaukee Water Commons is a network of groups focused on water quality. Its funding includes grants, such as $ 150,000 awarded in 2018 by the Kresge Foundation.

In short, Taylor’s claim focused on lead in water, but by citing lead levels in children as evidence, it explores all possible causes of high lead levels and uses it to reinforce a claim more narrow.

There are therefore three elements which we will examine in the evaluation of this assertion:

– Lead levels in the water supply

– Lead levels in children’s blood

– And if it is fair to attribute lead levels in children mainly to a “clean water disaster”, as Taylor does.

Let’s dive.

Lead levels in water supply

In Flint, the water in the Flint River was naturally rich in corrosive chlorine. The problem was that after the change, the river water was not properly treated with orthophosphate, which limits corrosion, according to a July 2018 article in the National Review.

In 2015, Flint’s pediatrician, Mona Hanna-Attisha, reported that the incidence of high blood lead levels in city children has almost doubled since the water change in 2014 – and almost tripled in some neighborhoods. .

Comparing the two cities, Taylor suggests that Milwaukee’s water supply is even more outrageous.

In Flint, there was bad water entering the system at first, so it potentially affected everyone. The dynamics at Milwaukee are quite different.

Milwaukee’s Department of Health notes, “There is no lead in Milwaukee drinking water when it leaves our treatment plants, but lead can dissolve in water when it is in lead service lines that connect your home to the street water system. may be present in interior plumbing and accessories. ”

In other words, the problem is brought down the line – often, literally, in the water pipes that connect the city’s main pipes to the houses.

Milwaukee has 70,000 leaded residential service lines, which represents about 40% of the state’s total. The city treats its water with anti-corrosion material – which Flint did not do. However, lead can still seep into drinking water before reaching the taps.

What about water levels in homes?

Regular testing is required by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. For example, Milwaukee must sample 50 sites every three years. Flint needs 60 samples.

In both cases, the sampling comes from confirmed “level 1” sites – single-family homes with lead or lead service lines in the interior plumbing.

No quantity is considered “safe” to measure lead in water, but federal regulations state that at least 90% of water samples tested under the lead and copper rule must have lead measuring at least 15 parts per billion (ppb).

In Flint, at the height of the problem, the results were extraordinary.

In 2015 home tests, stunned researchers counted 2,429 ppb of lead – with a reading at an astounding 13,200 ppb, according to a research team of professors and graduate students from Virginia Tech.

Since then, the levels have dropped considerably.

The lead level in Flint’s water was 6 ppb during a test period that ended in December 2017, according to the State of Michigan.

Meanwhile, 2017 tests at Milwaukee revealed lead levels at 7.2 ppb, according to Milwaukee Water Works spokesman Brian DeNeve.

So according to this measure, Milwaukee is now coming out higher than Flint, but well below Flint levels at the height of the crisis.

Beyond that, it is important to note that the Milwaukee levels are more than 50% below the threshold deemed acceptable by the EPA. It also undermines the “disaster” element of Taylor’s request.

Lead levels in children’s blood

The CDC recommends public health interventions if a child tests at 5 micrograms per deciliter of lead in the blood, or above. The agency has determined that children from low-income families, living in older homes or belonging to ethnic minorities are more likely to have high blood lead levels.

In both cities, testing efforts focus on children from households receiving Medicaid.

In 2018, 2,897 children under the age of 6 in Flint underwent blood tests for lead.

Of those, 69, or 2.4%, had high levels, according to Lynn Sutfin, public information officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. For children aged 6 to 17, of the 1,117 who were tested, only 7 – 0.6% – had high levels of lead in the blood.

In Milwaukee in 2018, meanwhile, 9.1% of those tested had excessively high blood lead levels, according to Claire Evers, Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Health.

She noted that the levels had improved for all of the children tested under the age of 6.

Also according to this measure also, the Milwaukee levels are higher than Flint. But that remains a bit offbeat, since Taylor’s claim focused on lead in water.

That said, lead levels in children are a problem that Milwaukee health officials have spent decades trying to solve. The current political debate is not about whether something should be done, but how to best deal with it.

Water against paint and other factors

In his request, Taylor blamed Milwaukee’s lead levels squarely on the water.

But there are other important factors at play.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, unlike Flint, where the city’s lead problems were attributed to the city’s drinking water switch, Milwaukee’s water problems can be mainly attributed to city’s older housing stock, especially old lead-based paint. .

“Wisconsin children continue to be affected by lead poisoning,” according to a 2016 DHS report. “Lead-based paint in older homes is the main source of lead exposure in the children’s environment. Lead-based paint is a particular problem in Wisconsin, due to its high prevalence in older homes. “

Indeed, the maps showing the parts of Milwaukee with the highest result levels follow the districts that contain the oldest housing stock in the city. Often, according to city records, these homes are not well maintained – and many are subject to repair orders from the Ministry of Neighborhood Services.

Admittedly, these same areas of Milwaukee have a high prevalence of lead side pipes that range from city water pipes to individual properties. These sides belong to the owners, not to the city.

It should be noted that several other older suburbs that receive water from Milwaukee have lead side pipes, but do not have roughly the same prevalence of lead levels in children. This highlights the fact that other factors are at play.

Shead, the co-executive director of Milwaukee Water Commons, said that did not alleviate the need to combat lead in water.

“Exposure to lead in our drinking water through our lead service lines is a risk and must be resolved, in Milwaukee and throughout the state of Wisconsin,” she said. “We believe that the replacement of our old lead infrastructure should be prioritized and done in the space of a generation. And this work can only be done by the city government.”

Our decision

Taylor said Milwaukee has “a clean water disaster with higher lead levels than Flint, MI”.

Milwaukee surpasses Flint in two key metrics: water tested in homes and lead levels in children’s blood.

But calling the situation a “clean water disaster” goes too far. Milwaukee’s situation is very different from that of Flint with regard to water supply, and the number of tests carried out in homes is falling below authorized levels. In addition, the claim of a “clean water disaster” ignores the role lead paint and other factors are known to have on children.

Our definition of Half True is “The statement is partially correct but leaves out important details or takes things out of context”. It fits here.