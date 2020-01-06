Milwaukee seeks to settle complaint with man who says police broke his arm

Loading...

Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office Calls For Settlement Of Man Charged For $ 68,000 Said Milwaukee Police Officer Broke Arms In 2012 Arrest Violating Civil Rights .

Enrique Avina Jr. claimed in a federal court complaint that Milwaukee police officer Todd Bohlen had twisted his arm until it broke. Avina was “secure, compliant, disarmed, did not threaten anyone, did not try to escape and was only suspected of a minor crime,” said the document.

The city denies that the police caused the injuries, deputy prosecutor Jan Smokowicz told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He said the city attorney’s office believes that the monetary settlement is an appropriate solution to the case.

Avina’s lawyer Verona Swanigan declined to comment on Friday.

Avina was arrested on October 1, 2012 for trespassing on the South Division high school campus after Bohlen and Milwaukee police officer Mike Rohde saw her put her bike on school property despite at least two previous warnings not to return, according to court records.

He was a high school student but had only been an hour away that year and had skipped classes that day. The vice-principal told police that Avina had not been reinstated as a student and should not be on the school grounds, according to the records.

At the time, the school was fighting gang violence, according to records, and Avina had gathered outside the main school entrance during the dismissal with a group of eight to 10 people, including members known to gang.

The group moved after being asked to leave, but began to shout at pedestrians and flash the signs of nearby gangs, the archives said. Most of the group members eventually entered a house or dispersed when the police said they would be arrested if they did not leave.

Avina rode her bike to high school, allowed another person to get on the back of her bike, and drove it across the school lawn, records said.

Bohlen and Rohde drove their police car to Avina while it was in the middle and forced him to stop to arrest him, according to the complaint.

Avina “immediately jumped off her bike and put her arms behind her back”, and the police “grabbed her with force and aggression” by each arm, the complaint said. It was then that Bohlen twisted his arm back and up, causing it to break, the complaint said.

Bohlen and the city are named defendants.

Bohlen retired from the police department in 2017. The city’s prosecutor’s office represents him.

In its response to the complaint, the city prosecutor’s office admitted that Avina got out of her bike and put her arms behind her back, but denied that the police forcibly seized her and the description of the Bohlen actions.

A resolution before the Joint Council would authorize the settlement and state that Avina accepted it. The measure is entrusted to the Judicial and Legislative Committee, which then meets on January 13.

Separate federal civil rights trial against city and police says another man, Jimmy Harris, injured his shoulder in 2010 when he was arrested, searched, thrown to the ground and handcuffed because that his car appeared to be a different color from what was noted on his registration.

He had just undergone a major shoulder operation a few weeks earlier and shouted as his arm was pulled back. He has never been charged with a crime.

A jury trial is scheduled for March.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com.

