Milwaukee Seeks Good First Impression From Media

Loading...

CLOSE

In six months, the race is on to prepare for the 2020 National Democratic Convention.

The media visit to the convention facilities on Tuesday marked what in many ways is a two-way effort: Milwaukee’s desire to sell himself in the country and the organizer’s efforts to prepare for a huge political event.

More than 50,000 people are expected to converge on Milwaukee for the convention from July 13-16.

The city was definitely ready to make a good impression with over 500 members of the media who came to Milwaukee this week, starting with a Monday night party at Discovery World.

The media came to check on the facilities and explore details such as camera angles, transportation and accommodation.

But along the way, they had a little introduction to the city.

The Field: Show what makes Milwaukee Milwaukee, from the Fiserv Forum by the lake to food and beverages, such as fish fry and old-fashioned dishes, in the city.

“We don’t take that for granted,” Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett told Discovery World on Monday. “We know the pressure is on us. This is our chance to shine.”

Visiting Kristin Settle of Milwaukee had an even more impactful message: “We want you to leave this town and say,” wow, Milwaukee, I had no idea. “”

Purchase a photo

DNC Convention CEO Joe Solmonese listens to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers during media day Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before the National Democratic Convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers acknowledged the political clout of the event, in which the Democrats will nominate their candidate to face President Donald Trump and the Republicans in the fall.

RELATED: Answers to everyone’s questions but embarrassed to ask questions about the DNC

“Not only is politics important, but for me as governor, it is a window on Wisconsin for the world,” he said. “We will make sure that the whole world sees what is going on here.”

Joe Solmonese, director general of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said that most of his job was to “prepare the ground” for the party’s future candidate while overseeing the logistical infrastructure of the convention.

Solmonese sought to contrast with the Republicans because he claimed that there was a clear difference in the way the two sides treated the press.

“We have seen the most powerful man in the world, and the leader of the Republican Party, the President of the United States, has made himself an enemy of the press,” said Solmonese. “He taunts you at rallies. He encourages his supporters to scold and distrust you. And he challenges your patriotism. It is dangerous and it is fundamentally anti-American and for the Democrats it is unacceptable.”

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/07/2020-dnc-milwaukee-seeks-good-first-impression-media/2828520001/