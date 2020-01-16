CLOSE

The Fiserv Forum is the main venue for the 2020 National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. (Photo: PMJS)

The City of Milwaukee has requested a $ 50 million federal grant to cover the security costs of the 2020 National Democratic Convention.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement at a town hall press conference on Wednesday.

In late December, Congress approved $ 100 million in funding for convention cities. Charlotte, North Carolina, host of the Republican convention, will also receive her $ 50 million.

“Since 2004, Congress has always allocated funds for presidential nomination conventions, in recognition that no host city has the capacity to fully absorb the costs,” said Barrett.

Both conventions are considered national security events, similar to the Super Bowl and international summits.

Barrett said funding for the grant should “provide a safe and secure environment for the residents of Milwaukee, all DNC participants, delegates, the media, protesters, service providers and the general public.”

Barrett said the grant covers proposed costs for police and firefighters, a substantial amount covering the personnel costs of police and firefighters from other jurisdictions.

The Department of Justice Office of Justice Aid Grant Program requires significant documentation to be reimbursed.

Barrett said he and other city officials had spoken with representatives of former conventional cities to learn best practices.

“We will try to make sure that we point to each i, crossing each t, ​​following the procurement rules, ensuring that the items are repayable under this grant,” said Barrett.

Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales said that President Donald Trump’s visit on Tuesday provided “an excerpt of what you will see this summer”.

