Milwaukee road crews work to stay ahead of regular snow

A Milwaukee County snow plow is loaded with salt on Thursday to spread on the roads. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The constant flow of snow occupies the city workers.

City of Milwaukee officials began “general ice control” and deployed 103 salt trucks on Wednesday evening to prepare for the next few days of snow.

The city’s public works department has been working on the “complaint sites” in the side streets and all staff are on a 12-hour shift to manage the snow and plan to do so throughout the weekend.

Laura Daniels, director of operations for the Department of Public Works, said that the snowfall on January 11 and 12 combined with the already cold pavement made snow removal difficult.

“It was an interesting snowfall because we had cold pavement temperatures,” said Daniels, adding that the cold air temperatures also helped the snow to bond quickly to streets and sidewalks. “It crystallizes the snow a bit.”

Snow sticking to roads is causing “some grief to city officials,” said Daniels, and the city is working to resolve road conditions.

“Snow is an inconvenience and a huge impact for many people,” said Daniels. “During this period of January, some people work 20 or 21 days in a row. Employees are dedicated and take care of business. “

Daniels said all of the city’s roads are “safe and passable,” even if the snow was not completely cleared of snow.

“You can drive on this hard snow and get to where you need to be,” said Daniels.

In accordance with the city ordinance, owners must clear snow on public sidewalks within 24 hours of the snowfall. Failure to do so could result in a $ 50 quote. The fine is increased to $ 75 for those who receive multiple citations in a year.

If an owner, especially the elderly and disabled, cannot remove the snow, he or she can contact the sidewalk snow removal program – email sanitation@milwaukee.gov or call (414) 286-3517.

Clearance of highways and freeways has not been an issue so far for Milwaukee County.

Greg Kowalski, Acting Deputy Highway Superintendent for the county, said that the road workers were able to follow.

“We have 24 hour coverage for the duration of the storm,” said Kowalski.

However, construction near the southern part of the county has created problems, said Kowalski.

“This removes part of our storage area,” said Kowalski.

“Happy to see the snow”

Snow tends to precipitate procrastinators, especially those who plow the roads.

Snow Plow Solutions, based in West Allis, installs plows and spreaders on trucks for private contractors and municipalities.

Chad Stone, Managing Director of Snow Plow Solutions, said the past few days had been “crazy”.

“Whenever meteorologists start to forecast an inch or more, that’s when the phone starts ringing,” said Stone. “The past two weeks have been very busy.”

Stone said Snow Plow Solutions installed plows and salt spreaders on more than 40 vehicles ranging from trucks to all-terrain vehicles and also made several repairs to the vehicles.

While the snow has frustrated many, for some it could not have happened sooner.

Doug Blada, CEO of M-B Companies in Chilton, which manufactures parts for giant snow clearing machines used at many airports, said the snow hasn’t changed much for the company – it’s as usual.

“The snow, overall, here in North America, Canada and Alaska, was lower than last year and even lower than the year before,” said Blada.

Blada said the winter season “started off well” with the first significant snowfall on October 31, but since then the weather has been a bit milder.

The recent snowfall has not come to a level that would cause parts to fail, Blada said.

“We have specifications that the equipment must meet. … We make a snow blower that travels 7,500 tonnes per hour, ”said Blada. “We make a plow with a maximum width of 24 feet.”

Many M-B products are designed to plow large areas such as airport runways.

As the forecast calls for more snow, Blada says to bring it.

“We are always happy to see the snow,” said Blada.

