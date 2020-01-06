Milwaukee residents attempt to clean up after water main breaks

Loading...

Items damaged by the water in the flooded basements are waiting to be picked up Tuesday in block 400 of 60th Street South in Milwaukee. The flooding was caused by a water line rupture at Hawley Road, just south of I-94 on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The pile of mud-covered property pushed Tuesday morning in front of Maria Santoy’s house on 60th Street South, hinting at the destruction in the basement, where she estimated that 5 feet of water had been flooded a few days earlier .

“We have to get everything out of the basement so we can clean it up and try to keep it from going moldy and moldy,” said brother-in-law Chris Ericksen, who was among those who came to help. carry things to the curb.

They had not yet discovered if there was damage to the structure of the house.

Upstairs, Santoy, his sister, daughter and granddaughter were packing.

She cannot stay at home for 42 years because there is no heat.

The Santoy furnace was destroyed on Saturday morning by a broken water line on Hawley Road, just south of Interstate 94, flooding basements and vehicles.

Maria Santoy is bundled up because her furnace was destroyed when her basement was flooded. Her water heater, washer and dryer, freezer, lawn mower and refrigerator were also ruined. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Her water heater, washer and dryer, freezer, lawn mower, refrigerator and countless other things she and her family couldn’t afford were also ruined.

The basement floor remained wet with mud on Tuesday as things were out.

She and her family estimate that the damage and loss will reach tens of thousands of dollars – funds that she does not have.

As for insurance, she said that they were told that the damage was not covered because it was considered a flood and that she did not have flood insurance.

Her car, which she added up, will be covered by insurance.

“What do we do, however, in a situation like this? Thank goodness she has us, but none of us can afford to help her financially still live here,” said daughter Lisa.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Santoy.

Formanek said it is important that the city takes responsibility and helps as much as possible.

Information on filing a claim is available online through the city clerk’s office.

Ald. Michael Murphy, who represents the region, said he would do everything he could to help residents recover from the damage they suffered.

“It is a horrible thing that happens to people in the middle of Christmas and New Years,” he said, describing the situation as stressful and traumatic.

He said he would arrange a meeting with neighbors in the next week to go through the process of filing a complaint against the city.

Murphy had been informed that the city had received up to 30 calls regarding possible claims, although there could be more than one claim filed on a single property.

Santoy stays with Ericksen and his wife, Pam, who is Santoy’s sister.

Others stayed at home.

Santoy’s neighbors have told similar stories of water and mud in their basements, destroyed treasures, furnaces and water heaters and the high costs they are trying to figure out how to deal with it.

At the corner of West Adler Street, a disaster recovery truck was parked in front of the Kiki Stolpa house and his family rents. Plastic garbage cans containing his family’s belongings were stacked on the side of the house, waiting to be sorted.

Stolpa shares the house with his son, his wife, their two children and his wife’s mother.

The water cleared everything in the basement, including the family photos, the $ 1,000 worth of food they bought for the month, and the furnace and water heater, she said.

They obtained a new water heater on Monday and used radiators for the two days the furnace was off. Others brought them meals and helped them do the laundry.

Maria Santoy’s refrigerator and furnace were destroyed by muddy floodwaters from a broken water line. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Stolpa has stated at this point that it cannot put a price on lost things, including family memories.

His family plans to file claims with the city.

The experience stressed them out, she said.

“Where are we going? What are we doing? How do I pick up the coins?” she asked.

Stolpa also said, however, that the community had been good to them when needed.

Next door, Barry Stapleton said he had waist-deep water in his yard during the flood.

He said that his girlfriend’s vehicle was in his garage and that he was wrecked, but that insurance would cover that.

He estimated the damage to be approximately $ 50,000, including the vehicle. He too lost his water heater, furnace and other things that were in the finished basement. Stapleton said it should also replace the drywall in the garage and a damaged fence.

Tuesday, the house was still without hot water and there were portable radiators upstairs to heat the house. Fortunately, he said, it was not too cold, but he hopes to do it as soon as possible.

And he hopes the city will reimburse the costs.

“It was a big blow,” he said.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesman Brian DeNeve said in an email Tuesday that the full cost of the damage had not been determined. The city assesses each claim to determine if the damage is eligible for reimbursement.

The cause of the rupture had not been determined on Tuesday, but the city had learned that the rupture had occurred in a 16-inch main line connected to a 48-inch main line. It was originally thought that the 48-inch main one broke.

DeNeve said the ministry has worked to educate residents about the claims process and that Milwaukee Water Works inspectors went door to door on Saturday. On Monday, a claims inspector from Milwaukee Water Works also contacted residents to determine the potential damage and to make sure residents knew how to file a claim.

He said the department responded immediately after the first report at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but stopping water moving through a damaged main line is not as simple as closing a valve.

“If this is not done in an appropriate sequence and an incremental approach to decrease the pressure, a” water hammer “effect and subsequent reverberations can cause further breaks in the system,” he wrote.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

