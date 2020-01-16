Milwaukee Police Say Police Officer Suspected In Viral Screen Capture Not Employee

CLOSE

Screenshots of Larry Maxwell circulated on social media, but Milwaukee police released a statement saying that no one by the name of Larry Maxwell worked for the department. The screenshots showed that Larry Maxwell had made racist comments on Facebook. (Photo: screenshot)

Screenshots released online Wednesday showed a man claiming to be a Milwaukee police officer posting a sexist and racist comment on Facebook.

But the name on the Facebook account, “Larry Maxwell,” did not match the name of current city employees, according to salaries.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that it did not have an employee with that name, as did the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The two agencies “are aware of offensive comments on social media” and “the matter is currently under investigation,” according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The screenshots spread to social media and were sent to several Milwaukee media, including the main Facebook account of the Sentinel Journal. Journalists at Journal Sentinel could not find the original profile page or an offensive comment on Wednesday.

In the screenshot, the person’s profile indicated their work as “Assistant to the Milwaukee Police Department”. Member of Parliament is a title used almost exclusively to refer to basic members of the sheriff’s service, not the police.

The Milwaukee Police Department has a social media policy that prohibits members from posting statements that “discredit” the department.

Policy prohibits officers from publishing “obscene or sexually explicit language, images, actions and statements or other forms of speech that ridicule, slander, disparage or otherwise express prejudice against any race, religion or class protected individuals. “

The penalty for breaking the policy can range from a reprimand to termination.

In 2018, an officer involved in the arrest and subpoena of a Milwaukee Bucks player was fired for posting racist memes on Facebook. At the time, police chief Alfonso Morales said the officer’s words had affected his credibility and “ability to testify at future hearings as a member of this department”.

