Milwaukee police release officer’s name shot, injured

Milwaukee police have identified an officer who was shot this week during a gunfight with a man who ran from a vehicle crashed during a police hunt.

Officer Robert Parks, 32, was shot in the leg. His partner, officer Adam Maritato, 33, was not injured, according to a Friday press release.

Major Artis, the 24-year-old man accused of shooting the officer, died shortly after the incident of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Milwaukee police released the names and photos of the officers and Artis on Friday.

The Artis family said they don’t believe he would commit suicide. A family member told the Journal Sentinel Friday that his mother “hates an officer was shot,” but remains worried because she has not been contacted by the police and has seen no evidence that Artis was the shooter.

According to the first information provided by the Milwaukee police:

Officers saw a vehicle drive recklessly shortly before 1 AM Tuesday near North Teutonia Avenue on West Roosevelt Drive.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle. Instead, the driver left and led the police on a chase.

About a minute later, the vehicle crashed into a pole on Teutonia Avenue, just north of Hampton Avenue.

Three men ran from the vehicle. Two of them, 26 and 31 years old, were arrested.

The third man who ran away from the vehicle, later identified as Artis, shot at the two officers and hit parks.

Parks and Maritato fired back. Artis kept running away.

Officer found Artis about an hour later, at 2:07 am, in a garage. He seemed to have shot himself, the police said. A gun was found on the spot.

Parks were taken to a hospital for treatment and released later that day.

The two men arrested after the crash were referred to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges. The two officers have been given an administrative task, per department policy.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau of the department investigates the shooting. The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to a question Friday with the question whether part of the incident was recorded on body cameras or dashcams.

Under Chief Alfonso Morales, the department has set itself the goal to release at least parts of the body camera video of shootings involved by the officer in what police officers call community briefings within 45 days.

However, police officers did not formally regard this as a shooting involving officers, as the first information indicates that the gunfire of the officers did not hit Artis and it was not clear on Friday whether the department would attempt to release images during that period. to give.

After the shooting, Dale Bormann Jr., president of the Milwaukee Police Association, said officers “risk their lives to protect Milwaukee citizens every day” and ask for prayers for the officers, their families, and their colleagues.

