Milwaukee police offer update in fatal shooting at Annie Sandifer near 60th and Congress

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will hold a press conference at 2:30 PM on Monday, February 10 to talk about the fatal shooting of Annie Sandifer that took place near 60th Street and Congress Street early Saturday, February 1 .

Sandifer was hit by gunfire while sitting in a party bus outside of Gene’s Supper Club. She was pregnant – and died in the hospital. Medical staff has delivered Sandifer’s baby boy. Little Lorenz was delivered by emergency c-section after only 26 weeks. Sandifer also leaves four other children behind.

Family told FOX6 News that the baby boy, who weighs just two pounds at birth, must be incubated for at least a few more weeks before he is healthy enough to be released from the hospital.

In the meantime, the police continue to search for a suspect in this case. Anyone who could have information about this incident was asked to call 414-935-7360 or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Loved ones continue to ask the community for prayers as they prepare to let Sandifer rest. If you want to donate and help with funeral expenses, or even the baby’s comprehensive medical bills, a GoFundMe fundraising has started. CLICK HERE to consider a donation.

