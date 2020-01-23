CLOSE

Autoplay

Poster thumbnails

Show captions

Last slide Next slide

At a community meeting on Wednesday, Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales described his mandate as change and progress as Northerners criticized certain policing strategies.

Morales presented statistics on crime and the ministry’s achievements before answering questions. He welcomed the drop in homicide rates and said he had worked to change the culture of the police department.

“I was drinking water from a fire hose,” said Morales of the learning curve he faced when he took over in early 2018.

“There was a lot to go through and to really work to change the direction of the police department, we really need a lot of internal help,” he said.

Purchase a photo

Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales talks about improving crime rates. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Morales was appointed chief after Edward Flynn’s retirement in the middle of a four-year term in February 2018. Morales took over after a series of contentious questions that eroded confidence in the police department, including a American Civil Liberties Union trial on the practical arrest and search and fatal shootings of the police of Dontre Hamilton and Sylville Smith.

“We are going in the right direction, and this is not the direction we were heading 10 years ago, or even three years ago,” he said.

Police proceedings decreased slightly last year from 2018, but both years jumped 155% from the previous year following a policy change allowing officers to prosecute careless drivers . It has drawn criticism following lawsuits that have resulted in fatal accidents.

“It’s a dangerous game, a game we don’t want to play. But it is a necessity in which we must participate, “said Morales.

Hit-and-run accidents decreased slightly last year, but he called the current situation “unacceptable” given the higher number of accidents involving children.

“Milwaukee can do better here,” he said.

Purchase a photo

Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales shares statistics which he says show an improvement in crime rates in Milwaukee during a community listening session at Unity Gospel House of Prayer Wednesday. Morales agreed to hold public meetings after the extension of his contract at a recent meeting of the Fire Commission and the police. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Deputy Chief Michael Brunson said the ministry received 2,500 reckless driving calls last year, but due to the prosecution’s legal requirements – they must prove that the suspect was behind the wheel when the report is made. happened – it’s hard to chase people, he said.

And after cutting 60 officers from the city budget, Morales said trust in the police would wane as officers are stretched in crucial neighborhoods.

“Service calls continue to arrive,” he said, even with fewer officers.

He also described how domestic violence underlies much of the crime in the city, calling it a generational problem and asking the community to help solve the problem.

“The change in an organization as large as the Milwaukee Police Department does not happen overnight,” he said.

After the presentation of Morales to the crowd gathered at the Unity Gospel House of Prayer, 1747 N. 12th St., the pastor and moderator of the event, Reverend Marlon Lock, answered questions from residents. Many participants became frustrated when Lock, a former officer, appeared to choose the questions submitted that were favorable to Morales.

One question – “What is the best part of being the police chief?” – attracted mockery when Lock asked it of Morales after several minutes of lively comments from residents.

Desiree Brown, a Milwaukee resident, called the meeting a sham.

Purchase a photo

Members of the Milwaukee Fire Commission and police join the hearing as they listen to Milwaukee Chief Police Officer Alfonso Morales share crime statistics. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Morales has accepted public meetings with residents as a condition of his renewal in December as chief of police.

Morales was reappointed at a special meeting on December 18 after more than two and a half hours of public comment and discussion before the Fire and Police Commission. Some residents praised Morales’ direct and authentic personality, while others described the renewal process as hasty and lacking in transparency.

The notice of convocation to Morales was sent 24 hours in advance, which prompted nine members of the Joint Council to sign a letter requesting the postponement of the vote. The letter referred to tensions between officers and residents and questioned “the rigor of the examination”.

President Steven DeVougas, who ultimately voted against the renewal of Morales’ mandate, opposed calling the December 18 meeting because he said he was awaiting more information from the police department.

He listed concerns about disciplinary data, updates on the ACLU arrest and search process, updates on an audit of MPD’s internal investigation into the arrest of the Milwaukee player Bucks Sterling Brown and the vision of a camera video of the body of a man killed by an officer after another person in September.

Lawyer at the January 9 Fire and Police Meeting provided updates on the arrest and search, and Morales said the department had withheld publication of the shooting video of the police fatal because a prosecution had been filed. Morales also said he had given other requested information to the commission.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2020/01/22/milwaukee-police-chief-alfonso-morales-talks-improving-crime-rates/4545612002/