Milwaukee native Lafayette Crump leads 2020 DNC diversity effort

Lafayette Crump is the Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice President for Inclusion and Diversity of the Democratic National Convention 2020. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Lafayette Crump is part of setting up the biggest political show to play in his home town.

He is the Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity for the Democratic National Convention 2020 in Milwaukee.

It is a long title that speaks to the committee’s determination to ensure that as many different companies and people as possible are involved in organizing the event.

And it is clear why the 46-year-old lawyer, who grew up in the Amani district on the north side of the city, took charge of this critical area – the person who could bring together a quilt of local businesses and people with the host committee.

“I like to think I am that guidance,” Crump said.

There is more at stake for a business pop-up that is responsible for raising $ 70 million and then helps contract for services such as construction, hospitality, and transportation.

“Everyone is excited about the legacy that we are leaving the city,” he said.

Crump knows the way politically but is not a politician.

The only time he ever worked on a campaign was as a student volunteer in an office in Milwaukee for one of Tommy Thompson’s governor races.

And the only time he ever ran for office was back in Badger Boys State, when he was elected governor.

Crump graduated from the University School of Milwaukee and completed bachelor’s and law programs at Duke University. He could have looked further than Milwaukee for his career, but he listened to a speech by Mayor Bill Campbell, a Duke graduate, who made a lasting impression on Crump.

“He talked about how useful it was for him to have an impact in his hometown,” Crump said.

The realization then for Crump: “It’s important to be involved to see what I can do to make the community better, and why not the place where I come from.”

He returned to Milwaukee, worked at several prominent law firms, and eventually joined the company founded by his parents, Prism Technical Management & Marketing.

Prism is a consulting firm that helps developers and general contractors to hire subcontractors who are disadvantaged businesses, mostly owned by women and people of color.

The company has been involved in various large-scale projects in Milwaukee, including advice on the construction of the Fiserv Forum and the office tower of Northwestern Mutual.

While with the guest committee Crump is on leave from Prism as well as his law practice.

“I spend one hundred and twenty percent of my time on the work of the guest committee,” Crump said with a smile.

Working with the guest committee was a job he really wanted, and called it “the honor of my career.”

“It just felt like this is the moment,” Crump said. “This is a one-off event for the city of Milwaukee. This will have an impact, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.”

Crump was hired at the end of July for the role of diversity and inclusion and was recently promoted to deputy chief of staff. He and others are now in the sprint to the convention, July 13-16.

The application procedure is in full swing. Companies must show that they can do the work and are committed to diversity, including a workforce that reflects the Milwaukee community. The goals are not in different silos, but are part of a complete package.

Crump and others have worked hard to involve the community, to persuade suppliers to register with the commission so that they can be included in the work.

The most important milestones are expected to be exceeded within a few weeks, especially with the appointment of the main contractor, probably the largest contract to be awarded.

There is also an important contract for bus services, as the convention is developing an operation to transport thousands of delegates from the suburbs of Chicago.

Even small contracts with Milwaukee companies to deliver the guest committee have demonstrated the commitment to diversity. Coffee is supplied by Shindig !, printing by Great Impressions LLC, and office supplies by BestEd Business.

“I think we see success in two ways,” Crump said. “It ensures that everyone knows how to participate and then holds our respondents to what they say they are going to do, what we say are our values.”

